The New 20-Acre Aggie Park Opened In The Heart Of Campus. The new “outdoor student center” opened Sept. 4 with a dedication ceremony where President M. Katherine Banks said the addition is sure to become a key destination for current students, former students and visitors. Formerly known as Spence Park, the space across from Kyle Field was transformed over the course of two years.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO