Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Chili's Discontinues 'Original Chicken Crispers' - Customers in UproarTy D.Dallas, TX
Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing TempsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Aaron Judge's Record-Breaking HR Ball Sold at Auction for $1.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar In Texas Is So Full of Yuletide Fun
Ring in the Christmas cheer with some holiday fun here!
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Holds Mobile Mega Markets Monday, Thursday Ahead of Christmas
The Tarrant Area Food Bank is holding another massive food drive in Fort Worth on Monday. Texas Sky Ranger was over Herman Clark Stadium at about 11 a.m. where volunteers could be seen loading bundles of food weighing 60 pounds into cars. The event started at about 10 a.m. and...
fox4news.com
Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
Need a new Sunday Funday spot? This Fort Worth food and drink stop is a multi-leveled experience
Adults need somewhere to unleash their inner kid. The people behind Pour Decisions in Fort Worth created a 21-year-old and up playground that doubles as a gameday paradise.
fox4news.com
North Texas mother dealing with grief of losing daughter by looking to help others
DESOTO, Texas - Janice Miller says she never knew or saw any signs that her daughter was suffering in silence. Arlana Miller always appeared to be happy around her friends and family, but there was a lot of pain she kept inside. "This is her jacket we had made for...
Report names Dallas restaurant 1 of 5 must-visit eateries in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has always been a destination for lovers of food of any kind, but there are a number of barbecue and Tex-Mex spots along with steakhouses that are above the rest. A report from Muscle and Health magazine has named a Dallas eatery as one of...
fox4news.com
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
wbap.com
The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
thetexastasty.com
15 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Dallas
With so many different restaurants it can be a challenge to decide where to go. We have created a list of the best breakfast options in Dallas. We created a list with a mix of different styles in hopes to make your breakfast better! Here are the top 15 best breakfast spots in Dallas.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast
Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
Walmart Now Delivers Groceries Via Drones At 11 Stores Around Dallas-Fort Worth
Walmart customers in the Dallas area, including East Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Plano, and Richardson, can now receive their grocery delivery by drone. According to Culture Map, this marks the start of Walmart’s partnership with DroneUp, with plans to expand their drone delivery offerings to 4 million additional households across six states. By the end of the year, Walmart plans to expand these deliveries across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Utah, and Virginia, for a total of 34 stores making drone delivery in 23 cities nationwide.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: How to prepare your car for the arctic blast coming this week
Trouble in a car or SUV can leave you stranded in sub-freezing temperatures. Experts say it’s important to get ready now, and those who answer 911 calls for help are doing that as well.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
dallasexpress.com
Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection
Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
advocatemag.com
Coffee Company closes in Lakewood after 40 years
Coffee Company, a longtime coffee wholesaler in Lakewood, has closed after 40 more than years in business. The local business, which opened in 1971, sold loose-leaf tea, produce, Lakewood Chocolates and European goods as well as roasted coffee beans. A note was shared on the company’s website: “After more than...
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Comments / 1