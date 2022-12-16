ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at the Chargers' struggles in the third quarter this season

By John Dillon
 4 days ago
The 7-6 Los Angeles Chargers have toed the line between elite play and supreme disappointment in 2022, and have struggled in the third quarter of games this season. They have fought hard to secure the seven wins under their belt so far this year but could have gained even more ground in the AFC playoff race with more disciplined play in crucial third-quarter situations.

Justin Herbert has had a tendency to come out exceptionally hot in the first half of many of Los Angeles’ matchups this season but seems to fizzle after halftime before coming in clutch over the final 15 minutes of game time. His four fourth-quarter comebacks are a testament to his ability to go out and win the Chargers games with his elite play, but it seems that the team digs themselves into a hole in the third quarter all too often.

Los Angeles is scoring at a rate of just 2.8 points per game in the third quarter, which amounts to less than a field goal. That number ranks them as the third-worst in the NFL in this specific situation, ahead of the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers who are both scoring 1.7 points in the third frame.

By comparison, the Chargers score 3.1, 12.0, and 4.6 points in the first, second, and fourth quarters respectively. The 12-point mark they put up in the second quarter is among the NFL’s best, behind only the Philadelphia Eagles, who have maintained a mark of 13.9 over the course of the 2022 season.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, their third-quarter scoring output has trended down in recent weeks. They have scored an average of an even two points in the third quarter over their last three games and will need to direct Justin Herbert and the offense to rectify the issue if they hope to get a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

