Yankees taking a huge risk at shortstop in 2023
Despite a ridiculous number of superstar shortstops on the free agent market year in and year out, the New York Yankees remained committed to their long-term plan of utilizing prospects at the position. After a few years of stopgap solutions, including Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, and now Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the...
Braves Hall of Famer named one of the MLB’s biggest offseason winners
Earlier in the month, Braves first baseman Fred McGriff was officially voted into the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. He was the only player who garnered the 75% vote needed to be elected from an eight-person group voted on by a 16-person committee. And he was recognized for the accomplishment by Jim Bowden, who dubbed the Crime Dog as one of the MLB’s biggest offseason winners.
Remaining free agent targets for the Braves
We are approaching January, and the Braves have still yet to spend more than $1 million on free agents. It’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, especially after Dansby Swanson signed a deal with the Cubs over the weekend, but there is still time for Alex Anthopoulos to make some moves, and there are several places where the Braves could upgrade their roster.
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job
After managing MLB All-Stars like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Liam Hendriks last season, Miguel Cairo is moving…significantly downward. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, has been hired by the New York Mets to be their minor league infield coordinator.
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bryan Reynolds appears to be Yankees’ top target for outfield vacancy
The New York Yankees still have a gaping hole in their outfield for 2023. Andrew Benintendi and Michael Brantley both came off the board this past weekend when they signed deals with the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros. From a free agency standpoint, Benintendi was the Yankees’ top choice....
Fans React to Dansby Swanson’s New Deal With Cubs
While the Cubs have supposedly been in on a lot of players, they finally got their big signing. However, many fans took to social media with different takes on the move. Here is a look at how the league is reacting to the news. Fans Critiquing Swanson Signing. Many Atlanta...
Chicago Cubs are possible landing spot for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination for the top power-hitter left on the market. Heading into the offseason, there was speculation that the Cubs would be far more active on the market than they have been in recent years. Yet, as the days passed and the big names continued to quickly fly off the board, there seemed to be some worry that Chicago would not get their feet wet in free agency.
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Signs With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
The New York Mets are making moves left and right. After finishing in second place in the National League East with a 101-61 record, the Mets have been in overdrive so far this offseason as they attempt to get over the hurdle and make a deep postseason run in 2023.
New York Mets latest free agency buzz
The New York Mets certainly had a high-flying start to free agency. Following the exhilarating kickoff to the offseason, though, the last week has been quiet for the Mets. Needs are still clearly on this roster. Whether it be a power bat in the lineup, outfield depth, or continued bullpen reinforcements, the Mets have still got to address certain aspects of their team.
Yankees Rumors: Royals outfielder hits trade market, could fill LF spot
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find themselves a new left-fielder. With Michael Conforto, the last remaining serviceable free agent, general manager Brian Cashman may have to look toward the trade market. The Bombers have been linked to Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins, but another player has...
Yankees lose out on yet another free agent left fielder
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking his sweet time finding a starting left-fielder for the 2023 season. Given he hasn’t jumped on a free-agent target, there is reason to believe that he may be scouring the trade market for opportunities. The Yankees have been connected with...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo signed with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason, but he has not played in an NBA game this season. On Friday, the Bulls announced that they have waived Antetokounmpo and signed Carlik Jones. Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a...
Yankees receive positive injury update on DJ LeMahieu
The Yankees saw DJ LeMahieu come off of his second straight season of breaking down and missing the postseason due to injury. This time around, a toe injury caused LeMahieu to struggle down the stretch with a .355 OPS in his final 103 PAs, but he still posted a strong 116 wRC+ on the season. A high-OBP contact machine, LeMahieu is one of the premier leadoff hitters in the sport, and his presence was sorely missed at the top of the Yankee lineup.
Patriots OL makes risky social media move regarding QB situation
ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote a piece this week suggesting that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could seek to replace the former Alabama signal-caller in the offseason with former New England quarterbacks Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. A link to Barnwell's article was posted on the NFL on ESPN's Instagram page on Monday, and among the thousands of "likes" on the post was one from Brown.
Kyle Kuzma responds to rumors of possible Lakers reunion
The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in the deal that got them Russell Westbrook. Things between Kuzma and L.A., right around the time he got dealt, were really bad. He was getting anonymously trashed by team officials on a weekly basis. Him and LeBron James were quite clearly not getting along.
Shocking Details Emerge Of 76ers’ Potential Bold Trade Plans
This NBA season has been a roller coaster ride thus far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have already experienced plenty of lows, as injuries have limited their Big 3 of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to only six games and 135 minutes played together. Despite that, the team is still finding a good amount of success.
Outfield free agent options left on the market
With the Braves saying goodbye to Dansby Swanson, who signed a massive deal with the Cubs, Alex Anthopoulos has money to bolster the roster. Their obvious hole is at shortstop, but I expect the cap space to be allocated to other positions because of the available free agents on the market. The outfield and designate hitting options are much more plentiful than shortstop; here are some free agent targets that could interest the Braves:
The Yankees have a dynamic pitcher ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees kept their promise to superstar slugger Aaron Judge after extending him on a nine-year, $362 million deal. General manager Brian Cashman continued to spend on free agent acquisitions, notably star pitcher Carlos Rodon, who spent the 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants. Adding Rodon to...
