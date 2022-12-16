Read full article on original website
Actor Joseph Gatzby Attends the ATL Premiere of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
“It’s incredible how God chooses people, her story was so rich”. He’s talented, he’s intellectual and he’s on the rise to become one of Hollywood’s next leading men. We first fell in love with Actor Joseph Gatzby after his appearance on Bravo’s season 1 of “Blind Date.” He would later land the role of supporting actor for the film “On Gang” before starring in “A Rose in Harlem” as the leading actor.
Jody Watley WOWS Audience with ELECTRIFYING Performance At Stevie Wonder’s 24th House Full of Toys Benefit Concert at Los Angeles Microsoft Theater
Iconic singer Jody Watley WOWS audience at Stevie Wonder’s 24th House Full of Toys concert! The concertgoers received a REAL treat when Grammy winning iconic artist when she stepped out on stage and gave a surprised performance at the sold-out benefit concert on Saturday, December 17th in Los Angeles Microsoft Theater.
