“It’s incredible how God chooses people, her story was so rich”. He’s talented, he’s intellectual and he’s on the rise to become one of Hollywood’s next leading men. We first fell in love with Actor Joseph Gatzby after his appearance on Bravo’s season 1 of “Blind Date.” He would later land the role of supporting actor for the film “On Gang” before starring in “A Rose in Harlem” as the leading actor.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO