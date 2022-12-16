HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team forced 25 turnovers and knocked down a season-high nine 3-pointers in an 83-51 win over Newman Sunday afternoon. Both teams got out to a slow start, but Fort Hays State got things going late in the first quarter. With the score tied at 10 through eight minutes of play, the Tigers used a 17-4 run over the next six minutes of action to take control. The Tiger defense created many of the scoring opportunities, creating nine turnovers during the run.

