🏀 Tiger women win eighth straight, run away from Jets
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team forced 25 turnovers and knocked down a season-high nine 3-pointers in an 83-51 win over Newman Sunday afternoon. Both teams got out to a slow start, but Fort Hays State got things going late in the first quarter. With the score tied at 10 through eight minutes of play, the Tigers used a 17-4 run over the next six minutes of action to take control. The Tiger defense created many of the scoring opportunities, creating nine turnovers during the run.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger women host Newman Sunday
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (9-3, 5-0 MIAA) vs. Newman (4-6, 1-4 MIAA) Sunday, December 18, 2022 • 2 p.m. Promotions: Retro Night - retro t-shirt giveaway before the game, $1 fountain drinks and popcorn. Radio: KJLS (103.3) Before heading into the holiday break, the Fort Hays State women's...
🤼♂️ Tigers place three, ties for 11th at Midwest Classic
INDIANAPOLIS - All three Fort Hays State wrestlers competing on day two of the Midwest Classic placed in their individual weights. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry finished as the runner-up at 197 pounds, Cade Lindsey captured third-place at 174 pounds, and Mason Turner finished eighth at 133 pounds. Henry advanced to the...
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
Hays Virtual Schools celebrate graduates
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Virtual School director Oliva Rice shares details about the program.
UPDATE: Ellis County moves into winter storm watch
A wind chill and a winter storm watch is in effect for much of northwest Kansas from Wednesday evening through Friday morning — and coming event has now been named Winter Storm Elliott. The National Weather Service in Goodland is predicting wind chills of 15 below zero for 36...
'Coldest day for quite some time': Bitter cold on the way this week
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has revised its forecast as a cold air mass makes its way to the central United States later this week. The high temperature in the Hays area by Thursday is now expected to be as low as 3 below zero, with an overnight low Thursday of 12 below zero possible.
Hays native joins FHSU Foundation as development director
The Fort Hays State University Foundation has announced that Hays native and FHSU alumnus Thomas Zimmerman has recently joined its staff as a director of development. Zimmerman will primarily focus his fundraising efforts toward FHSU Athletics. “The Foundation is a pillar at FHSU and has helped the university grow to...
🎙 Survey finds high satisfaction with life in Ellis Co., highlights priorities
Ellis County residents are generally satisfied with the quality of life in Ellis County across various indicators, according to a recent survey commissioned by the Imagine Ellis County Committee. The Docking Institute’s Center for Survey Research conducted the survey from September 16 to October 27. “One of the things...
Cambodian students travel to Hays to participate in FHSU graduation
Six Fort Hays State University students traveled more than 8,600 miles to participate in person in their graduation ceremony Friday in Hays. Those virtual students are part of a partnership program with the American University of Phnom Penh in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The partnership was launched in 2016 after the founder of the college visited one of FHSU partnership campuses in China.
City of Hays offices closed for Christmas holiday
City of Hays offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in celebration of the Christmas Eve holiday and on Monday, Dec. 26, in celebration of the Christmas Day holiday.
November jobless rate drops below 2% in Ellis County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% in November. This was unchanged from 2.8% in October and unchanged from 2.8% in November 2021. “There was little change...
SPONSORED: Russell USD 407 seeking treasurer
Russell County USD 407 is seeking applicants for treasurer. Must have Associate of Science in accounting or finance; 5 years of financial management, supervises accounting operations, accounts payable and budget. For more information or to apply, go to www.usd407.org.
