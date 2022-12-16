ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, KS

Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women win eighth straight, run away from Jets

HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team forced 25 turnovers and knocked down a season-high nine 3-pointers in an 83-51 win over Newman Sunday afternoon. Both teams got out to a slow start, but Fort Hays State got things going late in the first quarter. With the score tied at 10 through eight minutes of play, the Tigers used a 17-4 run over the next six minutes of action to take control. The Tiger defense created many of the scoring opportunities, creating nine turnovers during the run.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger women host Newman Sunday

Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (9-3, 5-0 MIAA) vs. Newman (4-6, 1-4 MIAA) Sunday, December 18, 2022 • 2 p.m. Promotions: Retro Night - retro t-shirt giveaway before the game, $1 fountain drinks and popcorn. Radio: KJLS (103.3) Before heading into the holiday break, the Fort Hays State women's...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼‍♂️ Tigers place three, ties for 11th at Midwest Classic

INDIANAPOLIS - All three Fort Hays State wrestlers competing on day two of the Midwest Classic placed in their individual weights. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry finished as the runner-up at 197 pounds, Cade Lindsey captured third-place at 174 pounds, and Mason Turner finished eighth at 133 pounds. Henry advanced to the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas

Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

UPDATE: Ellis County moves into winter storm watch

A wind chill and a winter storm watch is in effect for much of northwest Kansas from Wednesday evening through Friday morning — and coming event has now been named Winter Storm Elliott. The National Weather Service in Goodland is predicting wind chills of 15 below zero for 36...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays native joins FHSU Foundation as development director

The Fort Hays State University Foundation has announced that Hays native and FHSU alumnus Thomas Zimmerman has recently joined its staff as a director of development. Zimmerman will primarily focus his fundraising efforts toward FHSU Athletics. “The Foundation is a pillar at FHSU and has helped the university grow to...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Cambodian students travel to Hays to participate in FHSU graduation

Six Fort Hays State University students traveled more than 8,600 miles to participate in person in their graduation ceremony Friday in Hays. Those virtual students are part of a partnership program with the American University of Phnom Penh in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The partnership was launched in 2016 after the founder of the college visited one of FHSU partnership campuses in China.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

November jobless rate drops below 2% in Ellis County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% in November. This was unchanged from 2.8% in October and unchanged from 2.8% in November 2021. “There was little change...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Russell USD 407 seeking treasurer

Russell County USD 407 is seeking applicants for treasurer. Must have Associate of Science in accounting or finance; 5 years of financial management, supervises accounting operations, accounts payable and budget. For more information or to apply, go to www.usd407.org.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
