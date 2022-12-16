Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Cheyenne?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...in the weather forecast for Cheyenne. Frigid temps are on the way - by Thursday, we could see temps below -50 degrees Fahrenheit (you can find the current forecast for the week here). On top of that, the forecast calls for a chance of snow!
oilcity.news
Wind closures on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts exceeding 50 mph Tuesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Sections of both Interstate 25 and I-80 are closed to light, high-profile traffic due to strong winds on Tuesday morning. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles as of 8:35 a.m. due to gusting winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Chugwater area is seeing gusts reach near 60 mph, WYDOT sensors show.
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing Wind Chill Warnings Starting Wednesday Night
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
This Colorado Gas Station Off Of I-25 Has Gas Under $2
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $2 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
beckersdental.com
How 1 dental practice chose the location of its next office
Cheyenne, Wyo.-based Gentle Touch Dental began construction on its second office, set to be completed in October, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Dec. 17. The new office will be opened in Southern Cheyenne. Tatiana Steele, DDS, co-owner of the dental practice, told the news organization that the site of the...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
washparkprofile.com
The truth behind the Sand Creek Massacre
“You see us, but you don’t know who we were.”. These are the words of Fred Mosqueda, a Southern Arapaho language and culture coordinator who spoke at the late-November opening of the new “Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever” exhibit at History Colorado.
Fort Collins Ranger Shares Some of the Dept.’s Wildest Encounters
Local rangers do a great job of educating the public, enforcing the rules, and keeping Fort Collins' parks and natural areas as safe as possible, for both humans and animals alike. With more than 40 natural areas throughout the city, rangers are kept busy responding to all kinds of different...
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes
With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Wind, Dryness Spark Wildfire Near Boulder; Evacuations in Place
The Daily Camera reports that the Sunshine Wildland Fire is a 16-acre fire that is at 25% containment, with 457 people remaining evacuated. Strong winds Monday afternoon in combination with dry conditions ignited a wildfire in the Boulder, Colorado, area in the Sunshine Canyon Road area. It was nearly a...
PLANetizen
Denver’s C and F Light Rail Routes Closed Permanently
The inaugural trip of RTD’s E, F, and R light rail extension leaves Ridge Gate station in May 2019. | KelseyBailey / Shutterstock. “The Regional Transportation District is ending any hope for a return of regular service on the C and F light-rail lines next month after suspending them during the pandemic in early 2020,” reports Jon Murray for the Denver Post in an article that requires an email to access without a subscription.
How Does This Happen? TSA, Airports & Local Gov’ts REALLY Need To Talk
Sometimes your country being a patchwork of one federal government, 50 separate state governments, and over 108,000 cities and towns (each with their own forms of governments), on top of the officials of 500 or so commercial airports, well, it can make for a whole lot of messes. Take what’s...
Westword
Reader: Eat Your Edibles Before You Hit Security!
Coming along with the holidays are plenty of questions about cannabis and Denver International Airport. This week, a traveler asked our Stoner this: "What is stopping the airport from having a cannabis bar or lounge?" For starters, the Denver airport doesn't have any kind of smoking area inside, and that's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
Driver clocked going 103 mph in Boulder
Boulder police are reminding everyone to drive safely this holiday season after catching one driver going 40 mph over the speed limit.
Look: Colorado dog found after two weeks on the loose in Nebraska
A network of animal lovers on Facebook helped a Colorado family reunite with their poodle after the animal fled during a Thanksgiving visit to Nebraska.
cowboystatedaily.com
Remarkable 24,000 Photo Archive By Wyoming Woman Shows Life On The Frontier In Early 20th Century
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The images are crystal clear. A young boy balancing a cat on his head. An emaciated man recovering from the Spanish flu epidemic. A woman brushing her ankle-length hair. Sisters peering over a wooden fence. These photographs are just a fragment...
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 1