Wind closures on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts exceeding 50 mph Tuesday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Sections of both Interstate 25 and I-80 are closed to light, high-profile traffic due to strong winds on Tuesday morning. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles as of 8:35 a.m. due to gusting winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Chugwater area is seeing gusts reach near 60 mph, WYDOT sensors show.
How 1 dental practice chose the location of its next office

Cheyenne, Wyo.-based Gentle Touch Dental began construction on its second office, set to be completed in October, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Dec. 17. The new office will be opened in Southern Cheyenne. Tatiana Steele, DDS, co-owner of the dental practice, told the news organization that the site of the...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
The truth behind the Sand Creek Massacre

“You see us, but you don’t know who we were.”. These are the words of Fred Mosqueda, a Southern Arapaho language and culture coordinator who spoke at the late-November opening of the new “Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever” exhibit at History Colorado.
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes

With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
Wind, Dryness Spark Wildfire Near Boulder; Evacuations in Place

The Daily Camera reports that the Sunshine Wildland Fire is a 16-acre fire that is at 25% containment, with 457 people remaining evacuated. Strong winds Monday afternoon in combination with dry conditions ignited a wildfire in the Boulder, Colorado, area in the Sunshine Canyon Road area. It was nearly a...
Denver’s C and F Light Rail Routes Closed Permanently

The inaugural trip of RTD’s E, F, and R light rail extension leaves Ridge Gate station in May 2019. | KelseyBailey / Shutterstock. “The Regional Transportation District is ending any hope for a return of regular service on the C and F light-rail lines next month after suspending them during the pandemic in early 2020,” reports Jon Murray for the Denver Post in an article that requires an email to access without a subscription.
Reader: Eat Your Edibles Before You Hit Security!

Coming along with the holidays are plenty of questions about cannabis and Denver International Airport. This week, a traveler asked our Stoner this: "What is stopping the airport from having a cannabis bar or lounge?" For starters, the Denver airport doesn't have any kind of smoking area inside, and that's...
