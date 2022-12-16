CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a four-day streak of losses. The major indexes are still set to end the week and month down, however, with the Dow down 5.03% month to date and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down 6.34% and 8.03%, respectively.

2 HOURS AGO