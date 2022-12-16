Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The big warning from the charts: If Apple goes to $100, what does it mean for markets?
Looking at troubling signs in Apple's chart. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Chris Verrone, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: General Mills, Steelcase, Lucid and more
(SCS) – Steelcase gained 3% in the premarket after the office furniture maker reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and issued an upbeat profit forecast. Steelcase's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as did its revenue forecast, however, but its backlog of orders is 3% higher than it was a year ago.
CNBC
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Tuesday: Wells Fargo, 3M, Meta
1. The Bank of Japan surprisingly widens its target range on 10-year Japanese government bond yields. Tightening cycle? Hurt our bonds, then our stocks. U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open, but Wall Street just can't seem to shake its recent Fed-driven turn lower.
CNBC
Charts suggest a Santa Claus rally is still in play and a buying opportunity is coming, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said there could be an opportunity to buy stocks ahead of a possible rally. "The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, suggest that Christmas is not going to be canceled for Wall Street," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said there could be an...
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: M&T Bank is a very well-run stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC
Bank of Japan's surprise policy change to weaken the dollar further, Jens Nordvig says
Exante Data Founder Jens Nordvig on the Bank of Japan shocking global markets with a bond yield shift. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
S&P 500 futures rise, helped by Nike and FedEx earnings
Stock futures were higher on Tuesday evening. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 124 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. Investors were digesting earnings from Nike and FedEx that sent both companies higher in after-hours trading. Nike shares added...
CNBC
Tesla tumbles: Is there more to the story than Twitter distractions?
Tesla stock tumbles and the traders discuss whether there's more to the story. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Tesla, Mesa Air and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. — Disney fell 4.77% after its film, "Avatar: The Way of the Water" fell short of box office expectations. The highly-anticipated movie brought in $134 million, less than the $175 million expected by analysts and under the $135 million to $150 million range Disney had forecast.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a four-day streak of losses. The major indexes are still set to end the week and month down, however, with the Dow down 5.03% month to date and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down 6.34% and 8.03%, respectively.
CNBC
S&P 500 will see flat 2023, forecasts RBC Capital Market's Lori Calvasina
RBC Capital Markets' Lori Calvasina on where markets are headed into the new year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Chris Verrone, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
CNBC
CNBC Pro Talks: Fund manager Jeremy Gleeson on how to trade tech right now
After a tough year for tech, the sector's stocks are "down but by no means out," according to CNBC Pro Talks' next guest. Jeremy Gleeson of AXA Investment Managers will join CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche to share his take on how to pick the best tech stocks and to name his favorite long-term opportunities in the sector.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Amazon's pandemic gains are gone. Auto executives have turned bearish on EV adoption. Target is under a lot of pressure this holiday season. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Santa slump. Stocks have yet to shake off these December blues....
CNBC
The FTX disaster has set back crypto by 'years' — here are 3 ways it could reshape the industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
CNBC
Elon Musk tries to explain why Tesla shares are tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
CNBC
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over
The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CNBC
Stocks tumble in Japan as central bank widens yield target range
Global markets were jolted overnight after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly widened its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields. CNBC's Steve Liesman joins 'Squawk Box' to report.
CNBC
Millionaire investors haven't been this bearish since 2008
Millionaire investors are betting on double-digit declines in stocks next year, reflecting their most bearish outlook since 2008, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Fifty-six percent of millionaire investors surveyed expect the S&P 500 to decline by 10% in 2023. Nearly a third expect declines of more than 15%. The survey was conducted among investors with $1 million or more in investible assets.
Comments / 0