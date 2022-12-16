ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football offers 4.5-star kicker and punter out of Ohio

By Andrew Brewster
 4 days ago
After a recent visit, Emilio Duran announced that he has received an offer from Michigan State football. Duran is a 4.5-star kicker and punter out of Ottawa Hills High School in Toledo, Ohio.

According to Kohl’s Kicking, he has offers from Army, Bowling Green, Columbia, Elon, Harvard, Miami of Ohio, Toledo and Yale.

