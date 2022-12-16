Read full article on original website
Wednesday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: DC, FET
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
American Express Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 1.43% Yield (AXP)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), which saw buying by Director Walter Joseph Clayton III.
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
Top Analyst Reports for Linde, BP & PayPal
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Linde plc (LIN), BP p.l.c. (BP) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
TEX vs. CAT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks have likely encountered both Terex (TEX) and Caterpillar (CAT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for...
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Linde (LIN) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
3 Top S&P 500 Performers of 2022
It’s no secret that 2022 has been a challenging time within the market. Geopolitical issues, stubborn COVID-19 uncertainties, and a hawkish pivot from the Federal Reserve have all been thorns in the market’s side year-to-date. However, believe it or not, there have been plenty of stocks in 2022...
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Should You Hold Manulife Financial (MFC) in Your Portfolio?
Manulife Financial Corporation MFC has been in investors' good books on the back of higher sales volumes, favorable product mix in individual insurance, higher investment income and financial flexibility. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manulife Financial’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.36, indicating a year-over-year increase...
Greif (GEF) Buys Lee Container for $300M, Diversifies Portfolio
Greif GEF announced that it completed the previously announced acquisition of Lee Container Corporation, Inc. for $300 million. The acquisition marks an important step in GEF’s ongoing “Build to Last” mission. Lee Container's product lines will immediately diversify Greif's global portfolio. The buyout is expected to be immediately accretive to GEF’s margins, cash flow and earnings.
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.47 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.15% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 1.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Conagra Brands (CAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Conagra Brands (CAG) closed the most recent trading day at $38.78, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $54.07 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
