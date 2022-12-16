ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County man among two indicted in dark web narcotics sales case

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVHHH_0jlZkm8a00

A 19-count indictment charges Michael Ta, 24, of Westminster, and Rajiv Srinivasan, 37, of Houston, in a conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Both defendants are also named in various counts alleging the distribution and possession with the intent to distribute both drugs, according to federal prosecutors.

Srinivasan operated the account “redlightlabs” on the darknet, including the site “Dark0de,” the indictment alleges.

He allegedly used the redlightlabs account to advertise and sell counterfeit M30 oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Srinivasan also allegedly used the encrypted messaging application Wickr to communicate with and sell drugs to customers.

Srinivasan allegedly received virtual currency as payment for the drugs and then routed that virtual currency through cryptocurrency exchanges. The indictment alleges that Ta communicated with Srinivasan about drug orders, obtained fentanyl-laced pills and methamphetamine from sources of supply, stored those drugs in his residence, and mailed out packages with drugs to customers who had ordered them from Srinivasan.

The indictment, filed in Los Angeles federal court, contends that between February and last month, Srinivasan and Ta sold over 7,000 pills to a person they believed was a drug customer, but who was in fact an undercover law enforcement agent. Srinivasan and Ta allegedly maintained a shared electronic document that detailed about 3,800 drug transactions to around 1,500 unique customers, the indictment says.

That database documented sales between May and last month totaling about 123,188 fentanyl pills, over 315 pounds of methamphetamine, and smaller amounts of fentanyl powder, black tar heroin and cocaine, according to the indictment.

FBI agents arrested both defendants last month pursuant to a criminal complaint. Srinivasan was ordered jailed without bond and is being transported to Los Angeles from Houston. Ta was released on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

The conspiracy charge carries a sentence of up to life in federal prison, prosecutors noted.

Comments / 0

Related
newsantaana.com

The Westminster police busted a parolee for selling Fentanyl

On Sunday night, at approximately 11 PM, a Westminster police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined he was on probation. A vehicle search revealed 38 individual foil bindles containing fentanyl, a syringe with...
WESTMINSTER, CA
HeySoCal

Prosecutors: West Covina resident targeted in ‘swatting’ scheme

Two men were charged with participating in a “swatting” spree that gained access to a dozen Ring home security door cameras nationwide — including one in West Covina — and placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
WEST COVINA, CA
HeySoCal

2 suspects charged in connection with deadly Santa Ana drive-by

A man and woman were charged Monday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, of Orange, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of gang activity. He also was charged with two counts of attempted murder and faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a gun causing death, gang activity, committing a crime while out on custody in another case and attempted premeditated murder.
SANTA ANA, CA
kyma.com

Riverside County authorities seize 18.5 kg of fentanyl

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Riverside County Gang Impact Team (GIT) had seized 18.5 kilograms of fentanyl. According to a press release, the GIT team collaborated with the U.S. Postal Service to investigate the illegal shipping though the U.S. mail. Through the U.S. Postal Service's earlier investigation, the team...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is arrested

A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests

December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one dead

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Texas man arrested in antisemitic vandalism of Beverly Hills Menorah

A Texas man was in custody Monday for allegedly vandalizing and carving a Nazi symbol into the base of a large Menorah in Beverly Hills. Eric Brian King, 47, of Dallas, was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism and a hate crime, Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department said. King was being held on $20,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA.com

Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
LA HABRA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy