The Stanmore III is the mid-priced model in Marshall’s lineup of Bluetooth speakers. At $379.99, it’s an investment, but you're paying a premium for the classic guitar amp aesthetic. The speaker can get quite loud, has adjustable bass and treble settings, and delivers plenty of low-frequency richness and bright clarity. The downsides are a limited mobile app and Bluetooth codec support. For a similar price, the Sony SRS-XG300 ($349) delivers more power in a waterproof design, so it remains our Editors' Choice winner for Bluetooth speakers under $400.
