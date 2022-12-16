Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Florence Irene Lopez
Florence Irene Lopez, 65, passed away on December 15, 2022, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas. She was the wife of Pedro Lopez. They shared 38 wonderful years of marriage together. She was born on June 28, 1957, in Tomball, Texas, and was the daughter of Delbert E. O’Neal...
bluebonnetnews.com
Leo Shannon Nutt
Leo Shannon Nutt was born on June 4, 1942 in Lewis County, Tenn., to parents, William Burt Nutt and Pearl Brewer Nutt. He passed away in Cleveland, Texas, on December 18, 2022 at the age of 80. Leo proudly served our country in the US Army. He also worked as...
bluebonnetnews.com
Martha Jo Ward
Martha Jo Ward passed peacefully at home in Conroe, Texas, on December 14, 2022 at the age of 77. She was born in Sumrall, Miss., on September 30, 1945. Martha is survived by son B.J. Ward and wife Kristel with their children Abbey, Emma, and Evan. Brother Marvin Edward Quick and wife Rose Irene of San Antonio. She is preceded in death by parents Horace Dale and Lois Quick; sisters Margie Lou Smith and Marcline Fairley; brothers Hulon Lamar and James Irvin Quick.
bluebonnetnews.com
James Robert Birdwell
James Robert Birdwell, 79, of Mt. Belvieu, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at HCA Houston Healthcare in Pasadena, Texas. Mr. Birdwell was born on July 10, 1943, to the late James Benjamin Birdwell and Pearl Bernadine King in Lenexa, Kansas. He was a retired machinist for Blackhawk Industries. James R Birdwell was Born July 10, 1943, In Lenexa, Kan., Jim was a very independent kid. He always wanted to “do things on his own!” His best friend in the world as a child was his younger brother Don. His Mother said “they were like peanut butter and Jelly! He was very protective of the underdog. Jim was very “mechanically” inclined, there wasn’t much he couldn’t find out how to fix if it was broken. He mastered several trades, land scaping, remodeling construction, working on old cars and of course his favorite was being a “manual machinist.”
bluebonnetnews.com
Oscar “Osky” Diaz Maldonado
Oscar “Osky” Diaz Maldonado, 38, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born on Feb. 5, 1984, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, the son of Oscar Díaz Morales and Carmen Maldonado Alicea. Oscar graduated from the Ana Roque de Duprey High School, in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Oscar pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with his family and being a hairdresser. She loved music and found joy throughout the day in singing. Oscar was funny by nature; and could light up any room with his presence. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him. Oscar was preceded in death by his grandfather William Maldonado. He leaves behind to treasure his loving memory: parents Oscar and Carmen from Dayton; his daughter Isabella Díaz of Puerto Rico; his brother Brian Diaz and his wife Naiomi of Baytown; his sister Thaliany Díaz from Puerto Rico; his grandmothers Sara Morales and Rosa Alicea, both from Puerto Rico; her niece Kamila Diaz of Baytown; his nephew Nian Diaz of Baytown; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Friends are invited to visit family from 3 p.m. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.sterlingfuneralhome.com, starting at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Marine surprises family for Christmas
A Liberty County Marine is home just in time for Christmas. Pvt. 1st Class Kelton Tanner, 18, surprised his family members on Saturday, giving them the “best Christmas present ever,” according to his mom, Tammy Thompson. His $600 airfare home from Pensacola, Fla., was partially paid by the...
bluebonnetnews.com
Public input needed for Liberty County Strategic Plan
Texas Target Communities, a service program at Texas A&M University, is working with Liberty County government, stakeholders, and citizens to update the county’s strategic plan, building on the successes and addressing the new challenges and opportunities that have arisen in the six years since the 2016 Liberty County Strategic Plan.
Comments / 0