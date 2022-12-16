Read full article on original website
phl17.com
2nd Annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ returns to South Philly
The Philadelphia Police Department held it’s 2nd annual “Shop with a Cop” program this past Friday, December 16th. The program aims to promote positive relationships between children and members of the Philadelphia Police Department. Members of the PPD patrol district spent the day shopping with groups of...
fox29.com
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
phl17.com
Spend the holidays on the Hill in Philadelphia’s Urban Village, Chestnut Hill
From garland lined lamp posts to doors and windows adorned with Christmas wreaths, Chestnut Hill is one of the many neighborhoods in Philadelphia celebrating holiday cheer. “It’s the charm and the architecture,” Courtney O’Neill says as she describes how Chestnut Hill is like “small village.”
Lady B’s Basement Party: One Big Holiday Celebration Filled with Gifts, Smiles, Music, and Surprise Guests.
Lady B’s Holiday Basement Party kicked off Saturday at River’s Casino with the lobby quickly filling up as supporters and partygoers rush to be the first in line for the extra 100 tickets we had available for admission, and to be some of the first people inside for the celebration. As our listeners walk down […]
Phillymag.com
What’s Open on Christmas Day in Philly?
Whether you need something to do after the presents are opened or you don’t celebrate Christmas, it’s hard to find something to do on December 25th. Movies and Chinese food will always be there for you (never a bad option, especially with the Foobooz Chinatown guide), but if you want a change of pace this year, we’ve got you covered. So clean up that wrapping paper some other time: Here’s what’s open on Christmas in Philly.
fox29.com
Student in custody after bringing gun to Philadelphia public school, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia public school student may face charges after police say he brought a gun and ammunition to school on Tuesday. Louis H. Farrell School in Philadelphia's Rwanhurst neighborhood was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after a parent called the school and warned that a student may have a gun.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe
A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County. Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police. Léelo...
fox29.com
'I'm really happy': Philadelphia girl's dream obstacle course is now a reality thanks to Make-A-Wish
PHILADELPHIA - There’s a very strong young girl in Philadelphia who is now one step closer to realizing her dream of being a ninja. Her name is Catcher, and she didn’t want a trip to Disney or to meet a celebrity from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. From her hospital...
Customers Don’t Mind Waiting in Long Lines for Desserts of Elkins Park’s Cheesecake Lady
Customers in Elkins Park do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get a taste of The Cheesecake Lady’s decadent desserts. Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Customers in Elkins Park – and beyond – do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get...
sanatogapost.com
Three Local Pantries Benefit from Food Distribution
NORRISTOWN PA – Food pantry programs in Pottstown, Collegeville, and Worcester are among nine beneficiaries of the just-concluded 2022 Lt. Patty Simons Law Enforcement Food Drive, which on Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) distributed more than 30 tons of food and other items. The drive honors Norristown Police Lt. Patty Simons, who was active in the event until her death in 2007.
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
NBC Philadelphia
SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia
A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency. SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown...
phl17.com
Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery
Each year at the start of the holiday season tons of local attractions pop up to help us get in the holiday spirit, but when the holidays are over, everything disappears. One South Jersey spot has found a way to keep the joy of the holiday season going all winter long. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visits Vinter Wonderland at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.
Recreation center damaged by fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood
Fire damaged a recreation center in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.
NBC Philadelphia
Student in Custody After Bringing Gun to Northeast Philly Elementary School
An elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a gun to the Northeast Philadelphia school, police said. The principal of Louis H. Farrell School, on the 8300 block of Castor Avenue, placed the school on lockdown around 8 a.m. when a parent called to report a student brought a firearm into the building, according to authorities.
phl17.com
Kennett Square’s 10th annual Midnight in the Square
Why go to Times Square when you can go to Kennett Square this New Year’s Eve? This year is the mushroom capital of the world’s 10th annual ‘Midnight in the Square’ complete with the dropping of the 800 pound mushroom at midnight. “The whole town engages...
philasun.com
Rodney and Erika McLeod of Change Our Future give back with their annual ‘12 Days of Christmas’ campaign
ABOVE PHOTO: Rodney and Erika McLeod during their Fill-A-Cart campaign. Photo courtesy: McLeods Fill-A-Cart campaign-Facebook. Change Our Future founders Rodney and Erika McLeod have been dedicated to giving back to the community in a myriad of ways. In this spirit, the organization kicked off their annual 12 Days of Christmas campaign on December 6 with their Fill-A-Cart giveaway at the Target located at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave. in Philadelphia.
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
phl17.com
Take a trip to Morris Arboretum’s Garden Railway for their Nighttime Express
Want to take a break from all of the holiday shopping on Germantown Avenue during Holidays on the Hill? Check out the Garden Railway’s The Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum. The Garden Railway is decked out in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. “We have about a quarter-mile of track here at the Garden Railway,” Vincent Marracco, Director of Horticulture at Morris Arboretum, explains, “We have eleven loop tracks here and five trolley lines.”
