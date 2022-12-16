ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

2nd Annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ returns to South Philly

The Philadelphia Police Department held it’s 2nd annual “Shop with a Cop” program this past Friday, December 16th. The program aims to promote positive relationships between children and members of the Philadelphia Police Department. Members of the PPD patrol district spent the day shopping with groups of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

What’s Open on Christmas Day in Philly?

Whether you need something to do after the presents are opened or you don’t celebrate Christmas, it’s hard to find something to do on December 25th. Movies and Chinese food will always be there for you (never a bad option, especially with the Foobooz Chinatown guide), but if you want a change of pace this year, we’ve got you covered. So clean up that wrapping paper some other time: Here’s what’s open on Christmas in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Three Local Pantries Benefit from Food Distribution

NORRISTOWN PA – Food pantry programs in Pottstown, Collegeville, and Worcester are among nine beneficiaries of the just-concluded 2022 Lt. Patty Simons Law Enforcement Food Drive, which on Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) distributed more than 30 tons of food and other items. The drive honors Norristown Police Lt. Patty Simons, who was active in the event until her death in 2007.
NORRISTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia

A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency. SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery

Each year at the start of the holiday season tons of local attractions pop up to help us get in the holiday spirit, but when the holidays are over, everything disappears. One South Jersey spot has found a way to keep the joy of the holiday season going all winter long. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visits Vinter Wonderland at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Student in Custody After Bringing Gun to Northeast Philly Elementary School

An elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a gun to the Northeast Philadelphia school, police said. The principal of Louis H. Farrell School, on the 8300 block of Castor Avenue, placed the school on lockdown around 8 a.m. when a parent called to report a student brought a firearm into the building, according to authorities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Kennett Square’s 10th annual Midnight in the Square

Why go to Times Square when you can go to Kennett Square this New Year’s Eve? This year is the mushroom capital of the world’s 10th annual ‘Midnight in the Square’ complete with the dropping of the 800 pound mushroom at midnight. “The whole town engages...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
philasun.com

Rodney and Erika McLeod of Change Our Future give back with their annual ‘12 Days of Christmas’ campaign

ABOVE PHOTO: Rodney and Erika McLeod during their Fill-A-Cart campaign. Photo courtesy: McLeods Fill-A-Cart campaign-Facebook. Change Our Future founders Rodney and Erika McLeod have been dedicated to giving back to the community in a myriad of ways. In this spirit, the organization kicked off their annual 12 Days of Christmas campaign on December 6 with their Fill-A-Cart giveaway at the Target located at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave. in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Take a trip to Morris Arboretum’s Garden Railway for their Nighttime Express

Want to take a break from all of the holiday shopping on Germantown Avenue during Holidays on the Hill? Check out the Garden Railway’s The Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum. The Garden Railway is decked out in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. “We have about a quarter-mile of track here at the Garden Railway,” Vincent Marracco, Director of Horticulture at Morris Arboretum, explains, “We have eleven loop tracks here and five trolley lines.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy