Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (Symbol: VT) where we have detected an approximate $518.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 268,280,416 to 274,335,352). Among the largest underlying components of VT, in trading today Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is up about 0.3%, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) is off about 0.6%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) is higher by about 2.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VT Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VT, versus its 200 day moving average:

6 HOURS AGO