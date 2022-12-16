Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
YEARENDER-Pace of new climate, sustainable business rules will not let up
LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The past year was the busiest ever for climate and sustainability rulemaking, with no let up expected in 2023 as policymakers tighten the net around flaky or fraudulent corporate behaviour. From Canada to South Africa, the proposed or implemented rules covered everything from driving transparency...
NASDAQ
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
MINT: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the MINT ETF (Symbol: MINT) where we have detected an approximate $554.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.9% decrease week over week (from 95,580,000 to 89,980,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of MINT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
How The Parts Add Up: VOOV Headed For $153
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $152.70 per unit.
NASDAQ
How The Pieces Add Up: DLN Headed For $69
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DLN), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $68.86 per unit.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Helix Energy (HLX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Helix Energy is...
NASDAQ
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (Symbol: VGK) where we have detected an approximate $524.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 261,731,754 to 271,260,403). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGK, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
2 Auto Stocks Up More Than 25% YTD That Still Have Room to Run
Year 2022 has been a mixed bag for the auto space. While the demand for cars managed to remain strong, parts shortage (a byproduct of COVID-19 that got worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war) choked supplies, while low stockpiles impacted sales. Even though historically low new-vehicle inventories had been a thorn in the side of the sector, automakers found relief in affluent car shoppers ready to pay a hefty price for vehicles.
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for 2023 with New Analyst Coverage
Stocks closed lower for the fourth straight session to start the week as Wall Street grows increasingly worried about a continually hawkish Fed. Stocks were a bit more mixed through morning trading on Tuesday, but investors are starting to run out of time for the Santa Claus rally everyone was hoping for.
NASDAQ
European Shares Gain As German Business Confidence Improves
(RTTNews) - European stocks rose notably on Monday after last week's brutal selloff following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Sentiment was underpinned after Chinese policymakers pledged to fine-tune COVID controls and boost the country's ailing property market. Investors also reacted positively to the latest...
NASDAQ
Chevron Corporation (CVX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Chevron (CVX) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil company have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
VT, ELV, LOW, SCHW: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (Symbol: VT) where we have detected an approximate $518.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 268,280,416 to 274,335,352). Among the largest underlying components of VT, in trading today Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is up about 0.3%, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) is off about 0.6%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) is higher by about 2.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VT Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street
Earlier this year, Ark Invest published a valuation model that prices Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at $1,500 per share by 2026. That implies 2,043% upside from its current share price, meaning shareholders would see 21-fold returns in just over four years. Of course, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for setting aggressive price targets that are easily dismissed -- but investors would be wise to at least consider the investment thesis for Zoom.
NASDAQ
Why ExlService (EXLS) is an Attractive Stock for Investors
ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS is currently seeing growing demand across its client base for data-led solutions that help enhance the quality of business decisions, enable intelligent workflows and streamline operations. The company’s shares have had an impressive run year to date. The stock has gained 25% against the 4% decline...
NASDAQ
Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500
We rarely find fast-growing companies trading at inexpensive valuations because investors typically pay a premium for growth. That's what makes Valero Energy's (NYSE: VLO) current value proposition so unique. It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Yet it trades at a bottom-of-the-barrel valuation. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days. Now could be a historic buying opportunity for the stock.
NASDAQ
Rouble extends slide as fears over oil and gas sanctions bite
MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The rouble slumped to a more than seven-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, extending hefty losses from the previous session, as fears over the possible impact of sanctions on oil and gas hampered the Russian currency. By 0852 GMT, the rouble was 1.9% weaker...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Steer Clear of Middleby (MIDD) Now
The Middleby Corporation MIDD is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising costs and expenses, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7 billion. Let’s discuss the factors that might continue to take a toll on the firm. Steep...
