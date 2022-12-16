While Des Peres weathered the pandemic and came through on the other side just fine, next year’s budget includes a planned deficit. “Overall spending in 2023 will exceed new revenue for the year with nearly $3.6 million drawn from reserve funds saved specifically over the past few years to allow the city to fund major improvements beyond what can be funded in a single year,” Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker said.

DES PERES, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO