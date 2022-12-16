How Long Will Rory’s Death Keep ‘Sprina’ Apart on General Hospital — Plus, We Can’t Wait for Nikolas and Liz’s Lie to Explode

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor always has room for one more in his big heart. It’s been four years since General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) had to say goodbye to his beloved dog Cain and as most pet owners know, our pups are part of the family and sometimes the pain hurts too much to open our hearts again to another. This started out as the case for Benard but with a little push from his daughter Cassidy, he was able to make room in that big heart of his for one more…

6 DAYS AGO