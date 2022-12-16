How Long Will Rory’s Death Keep ‘Sprina’ Apart on General Hospital — Plus, We Can’t Wait for Nikolas and Liz’s Lie to Explode

Read full article on original website
General Hospital Preview: Life-or-Death Showdown Leads to an ‘Ending You Won’t See Coming’
Holly’s desperate plot is about to go up in flames. General Hospital wouldn’t really kill off Holly for a second time… would it? It’s sure starting to seem that way. The week of November 28, Emma Samms’ iconic character becomes so desperate to deliver the much-ballyhooed necklace to Victor, thereby saving son Ethan from his clutches, that she takes Laura hostage, Soap Opera Digest reports.
General Hospital Spoilers: Michael tells Carly Willow has leukemia
Friday on General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn MacMullenP tried to convince Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) that she fainted because she had not eaten. Once Carly left Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) insisted that its time to let people know that she is sick so they can treat her accordingly. According to General Hospital Blog Michael is going to tell his mother what is going on and this will change everything.
No Mercy: This General Hospital Person Deserves Forgiveness The Least
Sorry seems to be the hardest word. General Hospital wouldn’t be General Hospital if the citizens of Port Charles weren’t constantly doing terrible things…while expecting to be forgiven for them in the end. It’s how killers and blackmailers and mobsters end up walking the streets, free and clear, year after year.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Lies Destroy Her and Drew’s Relationship
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate Carly Spencer and Drew Cain's relationship will be tested by the secret of Willow Tait's maternity.
General Hospital Preview: Christmas Brings Big News for Chase — and Trina Gets a Surprise Visit From [Spoiler]
Tis the season for family dysfunction. In General Hospital’s preview for the week of December 19 – 21, not everyone looks to have a Merry Christmas in Port Charles. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. This week’s promo opens with Carly wishing Drew a...
A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death
A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
WBAL Radio
After death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, video emerges of 'Ellen' staffer warning crew not to "keep in the pain"
A behind-the-scenes video of an executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show saying farewell to the chat show's crew is being seen in a new light after the death by suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Boss, the show's in-house DJ and an executive producer on the show, is seen behind...
General Hospital Spoilers: Dante follows Rory who may find the Hook killer or the latest victim
Rorey may find the killer or the latest civtimPhoto bySoaps in Depth sccreenshotscreenshot. The plot thickens in Port Charles in the search for the hook killer. Soaps in Depth is revealing that at some point this week on General Hospital Roy Cabrera (Michael Cruse) will follow a lead that takes him to room 82 in an apartment building. The police officer goes inside and later Dante Falconeri shows up in the same room. Will Dante find that Rorey has happened upon the hook killer or perhaps his or her latest victim? Earlier spoilers have teased that there will be another victim but at this point, the killer's identity remains a mystery.
The View’s Sunny Hostin shocks fans as she puts ‘stupid’ son, 20, on blast on live TV & shares details about his life
THE View’s Sunny Hostin has put her 20-year-old son on blast by sharing personal details about his dating life on live TV. The host, 54, has revealed she recently ran off one of her son Gabriel’s dates for a very specific reason, and fans have become both shocked and furious.
General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma Breaks His Silence: ‘I Get So Sad When I Think About’ the End
A day after Marcus Coloma broke the Internet with a routine that answered the question “So you think you can dance?” with a resounding, “Yes!” — watch it here — the General Hospital leading man returned to Instagram to thank his followers for their enthusiastic reviews… and address the elephant in the room: his exit as Nikolas.
General Hospital Spoilers: Dex may send Sonny to jail
Dex may send Sonny to prisonPhoto byGH sccreenshot. General Hospital viewrs know that Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) is working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duel) to help him take down his father Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Spoilers from Celebrating the Soaps tease that Dex may be instrumental in his boss going to jail. Evidence will begin to pile up on Sonny's dealings during his time in Port Charles and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) will have him arrested.
Sonya Eddy: 5 Things To Know About ‘General Hospital’ Star Dead At 55
Sonya Eddy was an actress, best known for ‘General Hospital.’. She was also a registered nurse in real life. She died at 55 on Monday. Sonya Eddy died on Monday, December 19. The actress was 55 years old. Sonya’s death was announced by her friend, Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer on Tuesday, 20. “My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her,” she wrote on Instagram. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” Find out more about Sonya here.
soaphub.com
GH’s Michael Blake Kruse Speaks Out On Rory’s Exit
Some thought he was The Hook but poor Officer Rory Cabrera turned out to be a victim of the Port Charles killer on General Hospital. Now, Rory’s portrayer, Michael Blake Kruse, is speaking out on his departure from the ABC soap opera. Michael Blake Kruse – Discharged Patient.
Surprise! General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Adds a New Member to the Family That He Never Expected
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor always has room for one more in his big heart. It’s been four years since General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) had to say goodbye to his beloved dog Cain and as most pet owners know, our pups are part of the family and sometimes the pain hurts too much to open our hearts again to another. This started out as the case for Benard but with a little push from his daughter Cassidy, he was able to make room in that big heart of his for one more…
Willow and Carly are infuriating General Hospital fans
Willow and Carly need to tell the truthPhoto byCeleb Dirty Laundry screenshot. General Hospital viewers are speaking out on social media about their frustration with Willow Tait (Katelyn McMullen) and Carly Spencer ( Laura Wright). Both women’s behavior defies logic even in Port Charles. Carly has attempted to pay off Denise McKenzie (Alex Reitveld) to lie to Drew Cain (Cameron Matthison) about Willow's birth mom but Denise wants more money. Fans are angry that Carly has lied about Nina Reeves ( Susan Watros) being Willow's mom and now going to great lengths to keep it a secret.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Diane or Phyllis? Who’s Responsible for Bringing Jeremy to Town
'The Young and the Restless' rivalry between Diane Jenkins and Phyllis Summers is becoming more intense, with someone posing danger to their families.
Meet the Woman Who Left General Hospital Viewers Seeing Double
Viewers were treated to a major cliffhanger — on a Tuesday no less — during the November 29th episode of General Hospital when Holly emerged from the burning cabin engulfed in flames. Well, the ABC soap shared a behind-the-scenes photo to let fans in on a little secret…
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
As Young & Restless’ Billy Gets Dangerously Close to Another Massive Mistake, a Look Back at His All-Time Dumbest Moves
Oh, Billy, Billy, Billy. Sometimes we just can’t figure out what’s going through the Young & Restless character’s head. Take Chelsea for instance. Now, we aren’t saying helping her is a bad thing by any means. Her battle with depression and suicide is heartbreaking and she needs support. Billy was there to literally pull her back from the edge and that was beautiful.
