ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dupont Ave. North around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a male inside of a residence with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Vikings reward woman who gave her shoes to homeless man in Brooklyn Center

At KARE-TV Samie Solina says, “A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, ‘I didn’t care about the shoes, I cared about him’. … On Saturday, she not only received seats to what turned out to be a legendary Minnesota Vikings game, but the team surprised her with autographed — and worn — Justin Jefferson cleats.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
froggyweb.com

Sartell man arrested while shoveling snow

SARTELL, Minn. – Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials said Hagen ran into a house and locked the doors when he saw officers. After obtaining...
SARTELL, MN
Power 96

BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota

Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust

(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Gunman Opens Fire at Suburban Twin Cities Bar

Oakdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men were wounded last night when a man opened fire in a suburban Twin Cities bar. The Oakdale Police Department says the shooting was reported around 11:15 PM at Titan's Sports Saloon in the western St. Paul suburb. Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
OAKDALE, MN
iheart.com

Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise

MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
MARSHALL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy