Read full article on original website
Related
12-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Donates Over $10,000 in Toys
This Cambridge, Minnesota boy, Jonathan Werner, is absolutely amazing! He makes me feel like there's way more I could do to help people. He purchased and donated over $10,000 in toys to kids in need. And he's 12, by the way!. So how did a 12-year-old get $10,000 to buy...
spmetrowire.com
Developing: Heavy police presence at Patch & Minnesota
This is a developing situation and information can change quickly before it is confirmed. Readers should rely on reputable sources, and not social med...
The Truth About Yellow Speed Signs on Minnesota Roads
It has been so long since I have taken my permit or driver’s test, and most of you can say the same. We all know the basic rules of driving on roads, but I swear the questions referring to specific signs can get so confusing!. I know I have...
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dupont Ave. North around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a male inside of a residence with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Vikings reward woman who gave her shoes to homeless man in Brooklyn Center
At KARE-TV Samie Solina says, “A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, ‘I didn’t care about the shoes, I cared about him’. … On Saturday, she not only received seats to what turned out to be a legendary Minnesota Vikings game, but the team surprised her with autographed — and worn — Justin Jefferson cleats.”
Should Minnesota Schools Try Announcing Snow Days Like This? (WATCH)
I am glancing at the weather for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I am going to say it...it really looks like we could have another snow day for kids this week. A few years ago, a Superintendent of a school got creative with its "snow day" message and I think this would be awesome if a Minnesota school district put its own "snow day" touch on it.
Wisconsin Ranks Highly for Christmas Cheer, Minnesota Gets Jipped
I came across a study ranking all 50 states by their holiday cheer and I really think Minnesota got jipped! And on the other side of the coin, Wisconsin actually ranked really high on the list. States with the Most Christmas Cheer. This was a study done by CenturyLink. In...
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
boreal.org
Minnesota Missing and Murdered African American Women Task Force Releases Findings
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - December 15, 2022. African American women and girls in Minnesota are almost three times as likely to be murdered as their white peers. While comprising only 7 percent of the state population, 40 percent of domestic violence victims in Minnesota were Black women.
froggyweb.com
Sartell man arrested while shoveling snow
SARTELL, Minn. – Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials said Hagen ran into a house and locked the doors when he saw officers. After obtaining...
BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota
Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
police1.com
Minn. court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after LEO husband died by suicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled on a lawsuit stemming from the death of Washington County Sheriff's deputy Jerome Lannon in 2018. The court found that Lannon's wife was wrongly denied death benefits after the he died by suicide due to a PTSD diagnosis.
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
knsiradio.com
Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
Gunman Opens Fire at Suburban Twin Cities Bar
Oakdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men were wounded last night when a man opened fire in a suburban Twin Cities bar. The Oakdale Police Department says the shooting was reported around 11:15 PM at Titan's Sports Saloon in the western St. Paul suburb. Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
Minnesota Anglers Reminded To License Non-Portable Ice Shelters; Here’s The Criteria
The Northland is about hit a cold snap where overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below zero. That means ice fishing season is on the minds of anglers across the area. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure all ice fishing shelters...
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise
MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0