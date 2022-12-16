ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Fire Damages Faribault Garage

Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst wrote the following News Release detailing a garage fire his department was called to last night. At 11:14 pm on December 18, 2022, the Faribault Fire Department, Faribault Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to a report of smoke coming from a garage at 965 2nd St. SW. Upon responders arrival smoke was showing from all side of the garage and flames were coming out the window on the back of the garage.
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault, MN
