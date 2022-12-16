Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester Police ID Deputy Who Shot at Wanted Assault Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy who fired a gun shot at a suspect during an arrest attempt in the Planet Fitness parking lot last week. A news release identifies Sean Cooper as the deputy who shot...
2 People Injured in Separate Rollover Crashes in SE Minnesota
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A car crash Saturday evening sent an Austin man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Allen Iverson was driving south on Highway 218 when his car left the road and rolled. The crash occurred around 7:30 PM about 3 miles north of Austin.
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Is it Legal to Throw These Items Away in Steele County Minnesota?
Do you have something that you have thrown away, but then get that gut feeling like “wait… can I actually just throw this in the garbage?” well you will be surprised at some of the mundane things that can actually be recycled or are illegal to throw away yourself.
Fire Damages Faribault Garage
Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst wrote the following News Release detailing a garage fire his department was called to last night. At 11:14 pm on December 18, 2022, the Faribault Fire Department, Faribault Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to a report of smoke coming from a garage at 965 2nd St. SW. Upon responders arrival smoke was showing from all side of the garage and flames were coming out the window on the back of the garage.
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
Have You Seen Frosty, Minnesota’s Extraordinary Giant Snowman?
Year after year a family in Faribault creates a MASSIVE snowman in their yard. Usually, you will see cute snowmen scattered throughout neighborhoods, but no snowman competes with this fella! The Hoisington family has been building a mega snowman in their front yard for more than a decade. It all...
Kids Will Love Terrific Christmas Tradition To Start W/Your Nativity
There aren't many Rabe Family Christmas Traditions I'd recommend trying...but there is one that anyone with a Nativity scene can do, and your kids will love it whether you're in Rochester, Minnesota, Green Bay, Wisconsin, or Lake Mills, Iowa!. A Fun Christ-Centered Christmas Tradition Your Young Kids Will Love. Do...
Take a Festive Tour of Mayo Clinic’s Popular Holiday Lights in Minnesota
They've been a holiday tradition in Rochester, Minnesota for many years. They're the festive Christmas lights and decorations located in and around the Mayo Clinic campus downtown. The holiday season is full of traditions in Rochester, Minnesota. The holiday season is the time of year when we observe many different...
Owatonna Public Utilities Will Recycle Old Holiday Lights
These days we can recycle just about everything, and now you can add old Christmas light strands to the list. Don't throw them away, Owatonna Public Utilities will recycle all your old holiday light strands for free. It's easy, just bring your old strands of lights into the Owatonna Public...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0