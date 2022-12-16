On Sunday, Cowboy fans had to suffer through a terrible loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime. This loss would bring the Cowboys' record to 10-4, which is still very good, but not enough to become the #1 seed in the nearing playoffs. It was surprising that this game turned into a loss for the boys, the offense played great, and the defense had trouble but still had good stops. So what went wrong?

