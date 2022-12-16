ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Police seeking public’s help regarding armed robbery of SeaTac Valu Inn

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 4 days ago
From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

Des Moines Police are seeking the public’s help regarding an armed robbery that happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at about 9:55 p.m. at the SeaTac Valu Inn, located at 22246 Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines (map below).

Officers were dispatched to the motel for a 911 call of an armed robbery, and arrived within two minutes; however, the suspects had already fled the scene.

Police described the suspects as:

  • #1: black male in his 30s, tall with heavy build.
  • #2: black male in his early 20s.

Both were wearing all black clothing with facial coverings, and both fled in a dark colored mid-2000’s Honda or Acura type sedan with no plates.

One female employee was treated by fire at the scene for minor injuries after being struck in the face by one of the suspects.

“It appears these suspects may be associated with a string of armed robberies taking place in the valley around the same time,” police said.

Detectives are still processing evidence and obtaining surveillance video.

Des Moines Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify these suspects. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Tip Line at (206) 870-6871 or email [email protected].

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man sought in robbery of Umpqua Bank in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank in Tacoma last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a man entered an Umpqua Bank branch at 1201 South Pearl Street and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.
TACOMA, WA
SeaTac Blog

Ask Recology: What happens after my recycling goes into the bin?

Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve been recycling for years and have tried to teach my family and friends to recycle well, too. Recently, one of my grandchildren asked me what happens after our recycling goes into the bin, and I was stumped! Can you please explain what happens after it’s dumped into that big Recology truck?
KING COUNTY, WA
SeaTac Blog

Troopers seeking witnesses to hit and run fatality in Kent

A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run collision early Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2022 near Kent, according to the Washington State Patrol. Troopers say they received a call around 2:30 a.m. regarding a pedestrian found lying in the roadway on northbound SR 516 to I-5 (map below). First responders...
KENT, WA
SeaTac Blog

Savor the Season during ‘It’s A Wonderful Burien’!

The holiday season is in full swing and during the ‘It’s a Wonderful Burien’ event series, the City of Burien and community partners invite you to visit Burien for unique and festive entertainment and dining options that will save you time, hassle and maybe even a little cash.
BURIEN, WA
SeaTac Blog

Dave Upthegrove selected as new Chair of King County Council

King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 was selected by his peers to become the new Chair of the Council as members approved their annual reorganization for leadership roles. His term will begin Jan. 1, 2023. “My priority will be to support and strengthen our democratic institutions...
KING COUNTY, WA
SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

406
Followers
968
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy