Mount Airy News
Board makes right call in ordering new election
The North Carolina Board of Elections on Monday ordered a new election be held in the Dobson Board of Commissioners race. This ruling is, in many ways, unfair to J. Wayne Atkins and Walter White, two incumbents who seemingly won their re-election bids for two seats on the Dobson Board of Commissioner on Nov. 8. These two men ran an honest and open campaign, seeking the opportunity to continue their public service to the residents and businesses of Dobson. The voting totals from the Nov. 8 election show they finished with the most votes, Atkins totalling 184, while White recorded 167. John Jonczak finished third with 159 votes, and Sharon Gates-Hodges received 106. There were also three write-in candidates.
Mount Airy News
State orders new Dobson election
The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday ordered a new election in the Town of Dobson Board of Commissioners. J. Wayne Atkins and Walter White each had seemed to secure a successful re-election run, garnering the top two voting totals in a four-way race. Atkins received 184 votes, while White tallied 167, in the Nov. 8 election. John Jonczak was third at 159, while the late Sharon Gates-Hodges, who died during the campaign, recorded 106 votes.
NC elections board to consider removing Surry County elections officials
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously Monday to consider removing a member of the Surry County Board of Elections for failing to certify the 2022 election even after he acknowledged that it had been conducted fairly and securely, and after he expressed a lack of confidence about election security in North Carolina.
State BOE orders hearings for possible removal of Surry County election officials after ‘attacks’ on election practices
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Board of Elections ordered hearings for the possible removal of two election officials in Surry County, Jerry Forestieri and Timothy DeHaan. The BOE says that they found “prima facie evidence of a violation of election law, duties imposed on board members, and/or participation in irregularities or incompetence to […]
North Carolina elections officials call do-over election after local poll worker wrongly claimed a candidate had died
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday unanimously decided to call a do-over election for a local race in Surry County after a poll worker reportedly told at least one voter that one of the candidates running was dead, despite the person actually being alive.
WAVY News 10
NC Proud Boy expected to testify in federal sedition trial
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man who was arrested for his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol will testify in the trial of other accused fellow Proud Boys, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Charles Donohoe was not among the Proud Boys indicted for seditious conspiracy...
INTERACTIVE MAP: Scotland County among 10 North Carolina counties with lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
Mount Airy News
Marriages
– Christopher Blane Bowman, 34, of Surry County to Christina Aleeca Snodgraa, 35, of Surry County. – John William Bradshaw, 29, of Surry County to Alena Marie Tarpley, 30, of Surry County. – John Kyndall Harmon, 22, of Surry County to Madison Alexandra Wilson, 21, of Surry County. – Clemente...
Mount Airy News
Surry County divorces
– Camilline Grace Hall and Caleb Aaron Hall; granted on Dec. 1. – Jade Nicole Simmons and William Blake Haynes; granted on Dec. 1. – Cecil Gale Hicks and Denise Lynn Hicks; granted on Dec. 1. – Cassandra Lynn Bennett and Brandon W. Bennett; granted on Dec. 1. – Mildred...
WXII 12
North Carolina to receive $1.4 million to create economic opportunities in rural areas
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is amongst the states to receive a $1.4 million grant to ensure people living in rural areas have equitable access to the infrastructure and equal economic opportunities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development made the announcement on Friday as part of the Biden-Harris...
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
860wacb.com
Felony Larceny Charges Filed Against Hiddenite Woman
Danielle Nicole Mathis, age 34 of Hiddenite, is facing a series of felony larceny charges. Mathis was arrested on Sunday, December 18th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She faces four counts of felony larceny and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing. Mathis was released with a secured bond of $20,000 and was scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday.
Mount Airy News
Vehicle escort course slate for January
Surry Community College is offering a vehicle escort operators course on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, in Yadkinville. This course is designed to meet the training requirements set by the N.C. Department of Transportation to certify oversize-overweight load escort vehicle drivers. Course components consist of defensive driving, escort driver requirements, skills training, and an exam.
860wacb.com
Probation Violation Lands Taylorsville Man In Jail
Christopher Allen Braswell, age 29 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Friday, December 16th for probation violation out of county. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000. Braswell has a court date scheduled for January 2nd.
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
Mount Airy News
Surry County Most Wanted
North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction, is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Zachary Brian Willis, 35, a white male wanted a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony habitual felon, two counts felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving;
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in North Carolina cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy […]
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust transfers 215 acres to Morrow Mountain State Park
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a news release, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the transfer of 215 acres of land to Morrow Mountain State Park in Stanly County. In November 2021, Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 215 acres of forest only a half-mile away from the Hardaway...
Mount Airy News
Magnet School holds science fair
Surry Online Magnet School held its annual science fair recently, with high school science teacher Karen Romero coordinating the event. As part of the fair, students were interviewed by judges Jennifer Lowe and Bretta Priddy, who asked questions about why they chose their project, what they learned, and was there anything they would have done differently” The judges then reviewed the projects and determined which projects would move onto the county science fair.
WBTV
District Attorney: Deputy’s actions justified in officer-involved shooting incident in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County District Attorney has concluded that the actions of a deputy in an officer-involved shooting on Rock Spring Drive in June did not violate any criminal laws following an investigation by the SBI. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was called in...
