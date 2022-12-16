The North Carolina Board of Elections on Monday ordered a new election be held in the Dobson Board of Commissioners race. This ruling is, in many ways, unfair to J. Wayne Atkins and Walter White, two incumbents who seemingly won their re-election bids for two seats on the Dobson Board of Commissioner on Nov. 8. These two men ran an honest and open campaign, seeking the opportunity to continue their public service to the residents and businesses of Dobson. The voting totals from the Nov. 8 election show they finished with the most votes, Atkins totalling 184, while White recorded 167. John Jonczak finished third with 159 votes, and Sharon Gates-Hodges received 106. There were also three write-in candidates.

DOBSON, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO