Dobson, NC

Mount Airy News

Board makes right call in ordering new election

Mount Airy News

State orders new Dobson election

The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday ordered a new election in the Town of Dobson Board of Commissioners. J. Wayne Atkins and Walter White each had seemed to secure a successful re-election run, garnering the top two voting totals in a four-way race. Atkins received 184 votes, while White tallied 167, in the Nov. 8 election. John Jonczak was third at 159, while the late Sharon Gates-Hodges, who died during the campaign, recorded 106 votes.
FOX8 News

State BOE orders hearings for possible removal of Surry County election officials after ‘attacks’ on election practices

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Board of Elections ordered hearings for the possible removal of two election officials in Surry County, Jerry Forestieri and Timothy DeHaan. The BOE says that they found “prima facie evidence of a violation of election law, duties imposed on board members, and/or participation in irregularities or incompetence to […]
WAVY News 10

NC Proud Boy expected to testify in federal sedition trial

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man who was arrested for his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol will testify in the trial of other accused fellow Proud Boys, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. Charles Donohoe was not among the Proud Boys indicted for seditious conspiracy...
Mount Airy News

Marriages

– Christopher Blane Bowman, 34, of Surry County to Christina Aleeca Snodgraa, 35, of Surry County. – John William Bradshaw, 29, of Surry County to Alena Marie Tarpley, 30, of Surry County. – John Kyndall Harmon, 22, of Surry County to Madison Alexandra Wilson, 21, of Surry County. – Clemente...
Mount Airy News

Surry County divorces

– Camilline Grace Hall and Caleb Aaron Hall; granted on Dec. 1. – Jade Nicole Simmons and William Blake Haynes; granted on Dec. 1. – Cecil Gale Hicks and Denise Lynn Hicks; granted on Dec. 1. – Cassandra Lynn Bennett and Brandon W. Bennett; granted on Dec. 1. – Mildred...
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
860wacb.com

Felony Larceny Charges Filed Against Hiddenite Woman

Danielle Nicole Mathis, age 34 of Hiddenite, is facing a series of felony larceny charges. Mathis was arrested on Sunday, December 18th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She faces four counts of felony larceny and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing. Mathis was released with a secured bond of $20,000 and was scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday.
Mount Airy News

Vehicle escort course slate for January

Surry Community College is offering a vehicle escort operators course on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, in Yadkinville. This course is designed to meet the training requirements set by the N.C. Department of Transportation to certify oversize-overweight load escort vehicle drivers. Course components consist of defensive driving, escort driver requirements, skills training, and an exam.
Mount Airy News

Surry County Most Wanted

North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction, is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Zachary Brian Willis, 35, a white male wanted a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony habitual felon, two counts felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving;
Mount Airy News

Magnet School holds science fair

Surry Online Magnet School held its annual science fair recently, with high school science teacher Karen Romero coordinating the event. As part of the fair, students were interviewed by judges Jennifer Lowe and Bretta Priddy, who asked questions about why they chose their project, what they learned, and was there anything they would have done differently” The judges then reviewed the projects and determined which projects would move onto the county science fair.
