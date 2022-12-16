Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Frosty, Minnesota’s Extraordinary Giant Snowman?
Year after year a family in Faribault creates a MASSIVE snowman in their yard. Usually, you will see cute snowmen scattered throughout neighborhoods, but no snowman competes with this fella! The Hoisington family has been building a mega snowman in their front yard for more than a decade. It all...
Built in 1970, This Rochester Home Is Like Stepping Back In Time
"This house is a living museum that should be purchased on behalf of the city and state or private, registered as a Historic Property with the Department of the Interior and to assure investment and preservation, available to rent for all to experience this one of a kind architectural masterpiece here in Minnesota."
Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge
Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
How ‘The Siberian Express’ Could Affect Christmas in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
If you've looked at the forecast recently, I'm sorry. It looks brutal this week and into next week as well. Just in time for Christmas... yay. This burst of super cold air coming to Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and many other states is actually thanks to another country and it could cause a major blizzard in some states.
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
Nasty Winter Storm Set to Arrive in Minnesota Wednesday Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Officials are already advising that travel conditions could become very dangerous and even impossible over the next several days. The Rochester area is included in what is now a Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM on Wednesday through 6 AM on Saturday. The warning area covers much of the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, while a blizzard warning this posted for portions of south-central and western Minnesota.
Rochester Police are Spreading Holiday Cheer Thanks to Anonymous Donation
It's a wonderful time of year! But, unfortunately, for some people, it's a not-so-wonderful time. Bills keep going up, then you've got the cost of holiday gifts, and maybe there's a car that needs to be repaired or your kids grew out of their winter gear. Some people in our community need a little extra help, and that's where the Rochester, MN Police Department comes in!
Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
“Dangerously Cold” Wind Chills Expected in Rochester This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- National Weather Service forecasters are anticipating what’s being described as “dangerously cold” wind chills for Rochester and the surrounding area this week. The combination of wind and cold temperatures predicted for the middle to end of the work week could produce wind chill...
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
Window Shattered During Burglary at Rochester Best Buy Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at Best Buy over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the big-box electronics store off 41st St. in northwest Rochester around 6:15 Sunday morning. Responding officers found someone had broken out the glass window of a garage door and entered the store’s garage area.
Rochester Parents Want To Know Now, Why Didn’t The Schools Close Today?
Thursday morning we woke to a lot of snow and a few schools in our neck of Southeastern Minnesota closed or delayed. That includes Rochester Public Schools...and some parents have been wondering why?. Why Did Rochester Public Schools Not Close Today?. One mom on the Y-105FM Facebook page put it...
First Responders Revive Rochester Teen from Fentanyl Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 17-year-old boy from Rochester was revived from an apparent drug overdose Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call at a residence in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. Northwest around 1:20 p.m. The teen was found unresponsive inside the home.
Parents Notified After Rochester Student Brought BB Gun to School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The parents and guardians of students attending class at Rochester's newest Middle School have been alerted to an incident involving a BB gun. The email message from Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Lundak indicates the BB gun was brought to the school by a student this morning. It states the presence of the weapon was brought to the attention of school leaders by other students. The statement goes on to say the situation is under control and students are not in danger.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Crash on Snow-and-ice-Covered Freeway Sends Austin Man to Hospital
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a snow-and-ice-covered I-90 in Mower County sent an Austin man to a hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says a semi-truck and a crossover were heading east when the vehicles collided about four miles west of the High Forest Interchange shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the crossover, identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Smith, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
Winter Weather Advisory Extended in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winter Weather Advisory for the Rochester area has been extended to 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service tallied over an inch of snow in downtown Rochester overnight. Forecasters are predicting 2 inches of additional snow accumulation throughout the day. MnDOT said Thursday morning the...
Data Breach Could Impact 1700 Rochester Public Library Users
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is reporting a data breach that could affect Rochester Public Library customers. A statement issued by the city late Friday afternoon says the public library when is notified that one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a data breach on Thursday. In what is been described as a random cyber attack, the names and email addresses of over 1700 Rochester Public Library customers may have been accessed.
