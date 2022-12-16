ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

1520 The Ticket

Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge

Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nasty Winter Storm Set to Arrive in Minnesota Wednesday Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Officials are already advising that travel conditions could become very dangerous and even impossible over the next several days. The Rochester area is included in what is now a Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM on Wednesday through 6 AM on Saturday. The warning area covers much of the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, while a blizzard warning this posted for portions of south-central and western Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
ROCHESTER, MN
Window Shattered During Burglary at Rochester Best Buy Store

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at Best Buy over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the big-box electronics store off 41st St. in northwest Rochester around 6:15 Sunday morning. Responding officers found someone had broken out the glass window of a garage door and entered the store’s garage area.
ROCHESTER, MN
First Responders Revive Rochester Teen from Fentanyl Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 17-year-old boy from Rochester was revived from an apparent drug overdose Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call at a residence in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. Northwest around 1:20 p.m. The teen was found unresponsive inside the home.
ROCHESTER, MN
Parents Notified After Rochester Student Brought BB Gun to School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The parents and guardians of students attending class at Rochester's newest Middle School have been alerted to an incident involving a BB gun. The email message from Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Lundak indicates the BB gun was brought to the school by a student this morning. It states the presence of the weapon was brought to the attention of school leaders by other students. The statement goes on to say the situation is under control and students are not in danger.
ROCHESTER, MN
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Crash on Snow-and-ice-Covered Freeway Sends Austin Man to Hospital

High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a snow-and-ice-covered I-90 in Mower County sent an Austin man to a hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says a semi-truck and a crossover were heading east when the vehicles collided about four miles west of the High Forest Interchange shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the crossover, identified as 43-year-old Nicholas Smith, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
WINONA, MN
Winter Weather Advisory Extended in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winter Weather Advisory for the Rochester area has been extended to 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service tallied over an inch of snow in downtown Rochester overnight. Forecasters are predicting 2 inches of additional snow accumulation throughout the day. MnDOT said Thursday morning the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Data Breach Could Impact 1700 Rochester Public Library Users

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is reporting a data breach that could affect Rochester Public Library customers. A statement issued by the city late Friday afternoon says the public library when is notified that one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a data breach on Thursday. In what is been described as a random cyber attack, the names and email addresses of over 1700 Rochester Public Library customers may have been accessed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
