The end of “Tridge” hints at a thrilling new beginning for our favorite world-renowned psychiatrist. Over the millennia, we have oftentimes crossed our fingers and hoped against hope that The Bold and the Beautiful would finally let Taylor get her man. Not because Ridge was especially good for or to her, though (he wasn’t); she just wanted him so badly, and we adored her so much, that we wanted her to have him.

1 DAY AGO