A passing score on a national exam is now the only thing separating 45 new Yavapai College Nursing Program graduates and their dreams of joining the healthcare frontlines. The 44 men and women representing both the YC Prescott and Verde Valley campuses celebrated their successful nursing student journeys with a traditional pinning ceremony Dec. 9 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The pinning of each graduate by one or a bevy of loved ones was a highlight of the ceremony that also featured a recitation of the Florence Nightingale pledge and emotional speeches.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO