Christmas Closures for Flagstaff, Sedona
With Christmas Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff city administration functions will be closed on December 25 and 26, for the Christmas...
Christmas Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Christmas Day right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Civic Center. The Prescott Valley Civic Center...
Healthcare frontlines soon to gain 45 Yavapai College-trained registered nurses
A passing score on a national exam is now the only thing separating 45 new Yavapai College Nursing Program graduates and their dreams of joining the healthcare frontlines. The 44 men and women representing both the YC Prescott and Verde Valley campuses celebrated their successful nursing student journeys with a traditional pinning ceremony Dec. 9 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The pinning of each graduate by one or a bevy of loved ones was a highlight of the ceremony that also featured a recitation of the Florence Nightingale pledge and emotional speeches.
Security cameras catch burglar inside Arizona home
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Police in northern Arizona need help to identify who burglarized a family's home and stole thousands of dollars, and the crime was caught on camera. Early Dec. 17, Cottonwood Police say a masked suspect walked into the unlocked home while a husband, wife, two kids and two dogs were asleep.
Local Police Conducts Traffic Detail
On December 13th, 2022 the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, and Chino Valley Police Department partnered together to conduct a traffic enforcement detail in The Town of Chino Valley and the surrounding area. This 4-hour detail resulted in 22 traffic stops, 7-speed citations, 2 distracted driving citations, 8...
