Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’
The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
Kate Middleton Sends Subtle Message That Debunks Meghan Markle’s Royal Dress Protocol Claim
Kate Middleton wore the same color as Zara Tindell, Princess Charlotte, and her sister Pippa at the Christmas carol concert, which debunked Meghan Markle's claim about royals dress protocol.
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
Princess Diana Curtsying Goes Viral Ahead of 'Harry & Meghan' Part II
Old videos of Princess Diana performing a royal curtsy have gone viral on TikTok after Meghan Markle's re-enactment of her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname
Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
It was threatening to other royals, apparently.
Commentator Says ‘Very Interesting Theory’ Could Explain Prince Harry ‘Spare’ Bombshell Swerve
The royal family may have prevented a Prince Harry 'Spare' Queen Elizabeth bombshell about the late monarch's health to keep it from being 'breaking news' in Prince Harry's memoir, a commentator says.
Who Was the Real Villain in Harry & Meghan?
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan was a modern and sometimes morbid fairy tale, diving with forensic detail into the couple’s Instagram-born love story, the complexities of her biracial identity, and each of their family sagas. But if Harry and Meghan, in their telling, are the heroes of the deftly produced docuseries, I wondered, as I fired up part two on Thursday, who would be branded the villain. Would it be the British tabloid media that gleefully tore down the duchess, or perhaps the rigid royal family, to whom the couple alluded in the first part of the show but stopped short of directly condemning?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Be ‘Unhappier’ If They Don’t Stop Focusing on Themselves Says a Royal Biographer: ‘People Aren’t Interested’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be ‘unhappier’ if they don’t stop focusing on themselves according to a royal biographer. Here's what he said about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry ‘couldn’t fathom’ he was no longer able to ‘sweet talk Grandma’ The Queen, courtiers claim
PRINCE Harry "couldn't fathom" that he was unable to "sweet talk his Grandma" during Megxit, courtiers have claimed. For years the Duke had a close relationship with the Queen, with Harry allegedly believing he could sway his nan when he got in a tight spot. But during negotiations on Harry,...
3 Times Meghan Markle Lost Her Cool in Public
Meghan Markle knows when to smile for the cameras. But there were times when the duchess was caught showing an emotion we usually don't see from her in public.
Opinion: Yes, Harry and Meghan aired grievances. But there's another takeaway from their docuseries
Harry and Meghan are not villains, nor are they trying to tear down the royal family. In the language of today, they are speaking their truth, as unpleasant as it might be for some to hear, writes Sophia A. Nelson.
Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan
The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Prince Harry’s Accusations About Prince William in Netflix Doc May Not Make as Much of an Impact Because He and Meghan Markle Didn’t Take Some Responsibility, Expert Says
According to an expert, Prince Harry's accusations against Prince William in 'Harry & Meghan' needed an element of accountability to encourage 'the public to empathize.'
The Cringeworthy End of Harry & Meghan on Netflix
Well, here we all are again. Ready for three more hours of expensively lit retribution? I hope so, because the second half of Netflix’s documentary Harry & Meghan dropped today, covering the four and a half years from the couple’s wedding to the present day. The final three...
Royal Family’s Reaction to ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries Might Not ‘Be a Pretty Sight’: Royal Experts Weigh In
So, how does the royal family feel? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told their side of the story in their docuseries, Harry & Meghan — and it might not sit well with other members of The Firm. “Rage. I mean, look again, Harry talks about — almost matter-of-factly talks about — how his brother was […]
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘treason’ with latest royals attacks
Harry and Meghan’s latest royal attacks were eviscerated by UK commentators — with one TV host even suggesting they constituted “treason.” GB News host Nana Akua, 51, was so outraged that she called for a national referendum to get the couple stripped of all their titles, including Harry’s “birthright” as a prince. She called the docuseries “disgraceful,” adding: “I would go as far to say that they are committing treason.” The host, who is black, was angry that Meghan made it “all about race,” claiming “the only reason why people don’t like this woman is frankly because of the way she behaved. The...
