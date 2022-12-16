Read full article on original website
What Some Magic Valley Students Are Saying About Their Cafeterias
School lunches have made a dramatic change since I worked my way up the academic ladder in the eighties and nineties. I remember I didn't bother my parents with packing me food roughly halfway through my middle school years, so I relied on whatever menu items my schools provided for me to kill my hunger pains.
Most Viewed Twin Falls Stories That You Looked at in 2022
From fascinating architecture, state growth, hidden treasure, or a record breaking elk that struck a chord with hunters across the Northwest, we compiled a list of some of the most viewed Twin Falls content on our app in 2022. Here's a quick trip down memory lane highlighting some of the...
Free Discover Scuba Day at Twin Falls City Pool
When you try to imagine the spots to scuba dive, Twin Falls Idaho probably isn't one of the first places that you think of. But if you know where to look, you don't have to go far to find diving opportunities in our landlocked state. AWOL is offering a Discover...
College of Southern Idaho Seeking Trustee Applicants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Qualified residents are being asked to apply to fill an open position on the College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees following the resignation of one of its members. The college opened up the application process on Monday after Trustee Jack Nelsen resigned as he was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in November; Nelsen will serve Seat B in District 26. The four other trustees will appoint one of the applicants to fill the vacancy. The person appointed will serve until November 2024 and can run for reelection. Applicants must live and be a qualified elector within the trustee zone, which is most of Jerome County. "Persons interested in applying for the open seat must submit a written letter to CSI Vice President of Administration Jeff Harmon (serving as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Board) addressing their reasons for seeking a seat on the Board and their qualifications to serve. Employees of the College of Southern Idaho are not eligible to serve as trustees. The deadline for submitting letters of interest is January 20, 2023," according to CSI. The applicants will go through an interview process and several finalist will be presented to the Board of Trustees. Applications and details can be found HERE.
Two Christmas Songs That Would Get Santa Arrested In South Idaho
You've probably heard that the Gem State has a couple of laws still in the books that would make most people chuckle. One of these forbidden actions allegedly involves riding a motorcycle over a certain age in southeastern Idaho. Idaho is an incredible place to live. I've enjoyed my years...
9 Stores that Closed and Waved Goodbye to Twin Falls this Year
Hard as it is to believe, the year is coming to an end fast, and soon it will be 2023. As many of us reflect on this past year, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is not the kindest to many businesses, as stores came and went within a few months, and some that had been open for years and decades closed their doors. As the year begins to wind down, let's look back on the businesses that won't make it to 2023 with us. Here are some of the many stores that closed in Twin Falls this year.
Three Men Guilty of Trafficking Drugs in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Attorney for Idaho announced three men from out of state have been prosecuted recently for trafficking drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, in the Magic Valley in three separate cases. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said 47-year-old Brian Schroeder, of Arizona, Cortez Williams, 46, of Reno, Nevada, and Fabian Clark, 44, of Yuma County, Arizona, were all charged with drug trafficking in the Magic Valley. Schroder pleaded guilty last week to possession of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after being stopped by a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy on U.S. Highway 93. A search of his car found a little more than three pounds of fentanyl, a little more than three pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. Schroeder will be sentenced in March. Williams was sentenced in early December to a little more than 11 years in federal prison after being caught with six pounds of meth he was trying to bring to another person in the Magic Valley. Clark, was sentenced in November to 14 years in prison after he was found in Twin Falls with about 900 fentanyl pills, meth, and a loaded gun. According to Hurwit, Clark had tried to arrange for someone else to get another shipment of drugs while in jail. Law enforcement stopped the shipment before it got to the Gem State. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a statement. “The strong partnerships we have between federal, state, and local law enforcement are the backbone of our counter-drugs program and will continue to make a positive impact statewide.” The Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked on the cases.
Magic Valley Mansion has a Beautiful Pool, Hot Tub, and 9 Garage Spaces
Southern Idaho real estate is amazing. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into so many homes is remarkable. I love going through Zillow and Realtor websites to see the houses that are for sale, but I usually only look in Twin Falls. Because of my narrow-minded search I’ve been missing out on some amazing properties in the surrounding towns.
FORECAST: Jack Frost Up To Mischief In Twin Falls Thru New Year’s
Now that southern Idaho residents have been given an extended glimpse into what's in store weatherwise for the region through New Year's Day, it appears ol' Jack Frost is up to his usual icy ways according to the weather Gods. Santa Clause might have to deal with some poor weather and decreased visibility for his December 24 visit to the Magic Valley, but the same can't be said for the first few days of 2023.
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
Ban Of Public Drag Performances? One Twin Falls Event Is Hoping To Stop It
A new bill has been proposed to lawmakers to prevent the public performance of drag in Idaho. This weekend, there is an event in Twin Falls where LGBTQ+ and supporters can gather to help combat the potential decision. Ban Of Public Drag In Idaho Being Proposed. After several events where...
Not Far From East Idaho a Palace is for Sale
I love visiting Jackson, though. I’ve never been there in winter, which I’m sure can be a challenging experience. I’ve driven Teton Pass in early October with snow piled up high on the sides of the road. An old friend worked there as a guide almost 40 years ago and he once told me what the average rent was when he was there in 1985. It would shock anyone looking for an apartment in Idaho in 2022! Location, location, location! Buying a home in Jackson isn’t in my budget but just because you’re on a diet doesn’t mean you can’t look at the menu!
Kimberly Middle School Canceled Due to Illness
Kimberly School District has announced that they are canceling middle school classes due to illness. Kimberly Middle School canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday. The superintendent at Kimberly School District notified us that Kimberly Middle School is canceling classes on Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14 due to illness. There...
Don’t Miss These 8 Events this Cold December Weekend in Twin Falls
The holiday season is in full swing, and Christmas is less than two weeks away. As the holiday gets closer and closer, more holiday events are taking place. The weather will drop this week, and perhaps won't go above freezing, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside and miss out on the fun events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend. Here are some of the events this weekend in the Magic Valley and even elsewhere in Idaho.
Idaho Reddit User Makes Case For Weed Over Authorized Alcoholism
The alcohol versus marijuana debate is one that has been carried out by healthcare professionals for decades. A recent Idaho Reddit user bluntly, and astutely, questioned the state's willingness to allow bottles to empty over cached bowls. Many of us have errands to run on our lunch breaks. For many...
Some In Twin Falls Need To Keep Snot And Saliva To Themselves
Following weeks of holiday shopping at numerous stores, I'm convinced that there is a large segment of the population that straight up doesn't give a %$#& about keeping their germs to themselves. Coughing and sneezing into my shoulder or arm is something my mom taught me when I was a young boy, but the more time I spend out in public, the more I'm convinced there are an abundance of my fellow human beings that were raised like wild animals.
There’s A New Most Expensive House For Sale In Twin Falls And It’s Huge
Real estate is a revolving door of available properties of all sizes and locations. I frequently check the properties available around the Magic Valley, not that I want to move since moving is the worst, but to see what different architectural creations are being made and how they are decorated. Twin Falls is full of really cool and unique houses and the most expensive on the market right now is also one of the largest.
Why Your Packages and Mail Are Missing in the Magic Valley and Where They Are
There are less than two weeks until Christmas and many of us are checking the mail daily for packages that have been ordered as gifts. Perhaps you are expecting a package from someone, or you have ordered something online for your children, your partner, or somebody else. The mail service and delivery companies are busy this time of year and it isn't uncommon to see packages arrive a day or two later than their expected delivery date. It is a problem though when one of the people that is supposed to be delivering them, decides to stop doing so daily, and that has happened recently in the Magic Valley.
Hunters Invited to Comment on Idaho Moose, Goat and Sheep Hunts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Hunters in the Magic Valley region will get a chance Thursday to voice their thoughts on proposed hunting seasons for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting a number of open-house sessions on the proposed hunts across the state, including one on Dec. 15, at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome County from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the proposals HERE. The agency will be setting the seasons for the hunts for early next year. Comments can be given at any of the meetings or online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will set the final hunts in late January. People with Idaho Fish and Game will be on hand to answer any questions during the open-house meetings.
