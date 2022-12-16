Read full article on original website
Large Indiana employers asking utilities for ‘green tariffs’
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several of Indiana’s major employers want their local utilities to make it easier for them to buy power generated by wind and solar farms so they can move closer to their renewable energy goals. Cummins, Salesforce, Roche and other companies recently joined with the cities...
Indianapolis, state leaders detail winter storm preps
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and state leaders laid out their plans ahead of the winter storm. The plans cover how to keep roads clear, helping people who are experiencing homelessness, protecting pets and even activating the Indiana National Guard. City leaders and public health officials said the storm's expected sub-zero...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas
We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb to reveal the 2023 theme for the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will participate in the unveiling of the 2023 Indiana State Fair Theme on Monday, December 19th at 11 a.m. The event will be held outdoors at the Governor’s home at 4740 N. Meridian Street where the event will help kick off the continued efforts and plans for the 2023 State Fair.
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage
KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout […]
Richmond contractor sentenced for violating lead-based paint laws, falsifying docs on employee training
INDIANAPOLIS — A Richmond, Indiana contractor was sentenced to federal prison for violating federal lead-based paint laws during HUD-funded renovations and falsifying documents. A release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced Jeffrey Delucio, 54, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison. Delucio violated the Toxic Substance Control Act during […]
WISH-TV
Furnace tips for extreme cold
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, technicians shared tips to make sure your home stays warm in the frigid days ahead. “With the temperatures that we’re going to be experiencing Thursday we anticipate quite a few calls coming in,” the HVAC manager at Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, Dylan Evans, said.
WISH-TV
Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
WISH-TV
Major winter system to begin Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more quiet day is ahead for Wednesday before we deal with a potent weather system that will bring rain, snow, very high winds, and nail-biting cold. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for most of Indiana, and it will be in effect from late...
wvxu.org
Wayne County, Ind., prepares temporary shelters ahead of bitter cold, harsh winter winds to come
Communities across the area are bracing for a blast of painfully cold air that's expected Friday. The Wayne County, Ind., Emergency Management Agency is setting up warming shelters. Fourteen buildings will be open for people who are without heat. They're meant to be for short term use, and will have minimal accommodations.
WISH-TV
How to prevent pipes from freezing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm headed toward Indiana this week will bring temperatures below zero, with wind chills reaching -25°. Those temperatures can threaten to freeze water pipes in homes. The frozen water then expands, causing the pipes to burst. Here are tips from Citizens Energy Group...
travelnowsmart.com
Indianapolis Hotels With Hot Tubs In Room 2023
These hotels with hot tubs in rooms are perfect if you want to enjoy luxury and relaxation while visiting Indianapolis. Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, you’ll love returning to your hotel and relaxing in your own private hot tub. Here are our top selections for hotels in Indianapolis that have in-room hot tubs:
WISH-TV
New life for an old Marsh store in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The old Marsh property in Westfield on Greyhound Pass has not had a full-time occupant in over five years, but the redevelopment will come with some headaches. “I don’t like to see empty buildings” said Sue Childs as she and her friend Connie cut through...
1017thepoint.com
FORMER CRAIN SANITARIUM OWNER ASSUMES NEW ID, CLAIMS TO HAVE GIVEN FLOWERS TO QUEEN
(Richmond, IN)--Remember Heaven Johnson? She’s the one who came to Richmond a few years ago and convinced lots of people that she was a Beverly Hills interior designer who wanted to rehab the Crain Sanitarium at 22nd and East Main. It turned out she wasn’t a designer, was a felon with numerous fraud convictions in multiple states, and wa arrested for stealing from Richmond’s Menards. The Crain building today continues to deteriorate. Here’s an update on Heaven Johnson. Now, she’s using the name Heaven Auberjonois. She recently lamented the death of Queen Elizabeth II, claiming to having presented the queen with flowers and claiming to be a British Honduran Fashion Model. But, she’s got an open warrant for theft in central Indiana. Johnson was, though, able to secure $40,000 in PPP money from the federal government. Her whereabouts today are unknown.
i69finishline.com
On Track Project Update: December 19, 2022
The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State Road 144 interchange, making it the longest section of new interstate to open for the I-69 Finish Line project. This marks nearly 150 miles of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis now open to free flow traffic.
WRBI Radio
Storm Warning for Decatur Co.; Ripley, Franklin, Dearborn under Storm Watch
— A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Decatur County from 4 pm Thursday until 1 pm Friday, while Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. In addition, a Wind Chill Watch will be in effect for Ripley, Franklin,...
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is forecasted to get a serious winter storm the same day as the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA predicts 112 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, the third biggest crowd since AAA started tracking the data in 2000 and 95% of pre-pandemic levels. […]
ISP: 1 killed in I-74 crash on southeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 74 that killed a West Virginia woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 just east of the Acton Road exit. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle strike the rear of a stopped semi tractor-trailer and roll over several times.
WTHR
Holiday weekend gas prices are lower than last year
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis are averaging $3.02 a gallon heading into the holiday week, according to GasBuddy.com. That's below the national average of $3.09 and it's less expensive than Christmas week in 2021. Gas is at its lowest price point in a year and a half,...
