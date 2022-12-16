(Richmond, IN)--Remember Heaven Johnson? She’s the one who came to Richmond a few years ago and convinced lots of people that she was a Beverly Hills interior designer who wanted to rehab the Crain Sanitarium at 22nd and East Main. It turned out she wasn’t a designer, was a felon with numerous fraud convictions in multiple states, and wa arrested for stealing from Richmond’s Menards. The Crain building today continues to deteriorate. Here’s an update on Heaven Johnson. Now, she’s using the name Heaven Auberjonois. She recently lamented the death of Queen Elizabeth II, claiming to having presented the queen with flowers and claiming to be a British Honduran Fashion Model. But, she’s got an open warrant for theft in central Indiana. Johnson was, though, able to secure $40,000 in PPP money from the federal government. Her whereabouts today are unknown.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO