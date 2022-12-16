Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Horizon Global Plans Training Seminars for 2023 NTP-STAG Show
Horizon Global Corp. will be offering product training seminars at the 2023 NTP-STAG EXPO Show’s RV University. There will be two sessions held on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. in the Red Rock Room and another at 2 p.m. in the Summit room. The rooms are in the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, site of the NTP-STAG show.
PullRite Names New Regional Sales Manager
Pulliam Enterprises, parent company of PullRite Towing Systems in Mishawaka, Indiana, has hired Doug Kissel to fill the role of southeast regional sales manager, a position currently held by Paul Percival. Percival, who’s been with PullRite since 2015, is leaving the company in January to pursue a personal business venture in Oklahoma.
Grand Design Promotes Booth to Product Manager
Grand Design has promoted Chase Booth to the position of product manager for the company’s Momentum line. Previously Booth was regional sales representative for the Momentum and Solitude brands. “Chase is a natural fit for the product manager role. He has 14 years of industry experience and developed an...
Jackery to Showcase New Models at CES 2023
Jackery, makers of portable solar power and green outdoor energy solutions, will bring a lineup of products, including two new solar generators from its Pro family, to the CES 2023, the largest consumer electronics exhibition in the U.S. It’s scheduled for Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas. Jackery is set...
