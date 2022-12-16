Horizon Global Corp. will be offering product training seminars at the 2023 NTP-STAG EXPO Show’s RV University. There will be two sessions held on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. in the Red Rock Room and another at 2 p.m. in the Summit room. The rooms are in the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, site of the NTP-STAG show.

