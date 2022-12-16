ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Black-Owned Businesses Granted $2.6M from The Columbus Foundation’s New Initiative to Close Racial Wealth Gap in Ohio

With Black entrepreneurs attracting less equity capital than their white counterparts, programs that maximize access to capital are highly significant. Five Black-owned and Black-led businesses received below-market loans from The Columbus Foundation as part of a new initiative to close the racial wealth gap in central Ohio. According to The...
COLUMBUS, OH
The College of American Pathologists Names New Senior Vice President of Communications, Governance, Human Resources

This Fall, Winifred L. Williams, Ph.D., MPA, joined the College of American Pathologists (CAP) as senior vice president, Communications, Governance Services, and Human Resources. In this role, Dr. Williams will lead the CAP in developing strategies and implementing plans to elevate Communications, Governance, Human Resources and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion....
New York City, NY
