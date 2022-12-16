Read full article on original website
Related
Nigerian Founder of Dollaride Awarded $10M to Build New York’s First All-Electric Dollar Van Network
This Black man is using technology to provide reliable transportation in his community. New York Governor Kathy Hochul awarded Dollaride founder Su Sanni $10 million to build the state’s first all-electric dollar van network. According to sources, Sanni, a Nigerian native, created Dollaride in 2017 in an effort to...
5 Black-Owned Businesses Granted $2.6M from The Columbus Foundation’s New Initiative to Close Racial Wealth Gap in Ohio
With Black entrepreneurs attracting less equity capital than their white counterparts, programs that maximize access to capital are highly significant. Five Black-owned and Black-led businesses received below-market loans from The Columbus Foundation as part of a new initiative to close the racial wealth gap in central Ohio. According to The...
The College of American Pathologists Names New Senior Vice President of Communications, Governance, Human Resources
This Fall, Winifred L. Williams, Ph.D., MPA, joined the College of American Pathologists (CAP) as senior vice president, Communications, Governance Services, and Human Resources. In this role, Dr. Williams will lead the CAP in developing strategies and implementing plans to elevate Communications, Governance, Human Resources and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion....
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 1