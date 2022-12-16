Read full article on original website
You Are Not The Father: O.J. Simpson Denies Reality Star Khloé Kardashian is His Daughter
O.J. Simpson is aware of the rumors surrounding his alleged affair with Kris Jenner that allegedly bore her third child, Khloé Kardashian. He says the gossip isn’t true. The disgraced NFL veteran appeared on the Full Send Podcast where he was asked about the rumors surrounding him and Jenner of having an affair back in the day when he was close friends with the late Robert Kardashian, who would go on to defend him in his infamous murder trial.
Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance
Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
Janet Jackson’s 5-Year-Old Son Eissa Al Mana May Discover Her Superstar Status With Help of Friends
Janet Jackson is just mom to her five-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana. But leave it up to Eissa’s friends to “put it together” and figure out Mama Janet’s superstar status. Jackson, 56, appeared on the Today show on Friday to promote her “Together Again” world tour...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash
Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com. Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted an epic futuristic-themed party for his twin daughters’ 16th birthdays on Dec. 18, including surprising the girls with matching Range Rover SUVs. According to videos from the lavish event, the Combs twins, D’Lila...
Kevin Hunter Responds to Backlash for Asking if Ashanti Went Under Knife to Gain Weight
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter came under fire after he questioned if Ashanti had her “body done” to achieve her current “weight gain.”. Hunter, 50, was using his Instagram Story as an outlet to pose questions to his followers on Monday, including his observations about another woman’s physical appearance. But the former television executive faced backlash after he posted a throwback photo of singer Ashanti and questioned if she’s had any cosmetic work done.
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn't always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, […]
Da Brat Calls Out ‘Ungrateful’ Bow Wow for Blasting Jermaine Dupri’s ‘106th & Park’ Claims
Da Brat and Bow Wow are locked in a social media feud over Bow Wow’s shady remarks about So So Def founder Jermaine “JD” Dupri. The drama ignited over the weekend after JD sat down for an interview on The Goats And Underdogs podcast and claimed to have been the original creator of BET’s famed 106th & Park as a way to build a platform to amplify Black artists.
Nick Cannon Admits He’s Spread ‘Thin’: Called Out for ‘Fake’ Photo Ops With Other Children
With 11 children to care for, Nick Cannon admits he’s spread too “thin” when it comes to spending quality time with all of his children. It might be why one of his baby mamas issued some subtle shade in response to his recent holiday family photos. Lanisha...
Tina Knowles-Lawson Bonds With Michelle Obama Over Teaching Daughters ‘Tough Lessons’ Early
Beyoncé is hailed for being one of the best performers to ever do it, and it’s thanks in part to the serious training she endured throughout her youth. Queen Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, recently opened up about one of the “tough lessons” she had to teach her daughter early on when it came to perfecting her singing ability and stage presence.
A Hillman Homecoming! Superstar Cast of ‘A Different World’ Reunites On ‘Red Table Talk’
In a rare Red Table Talk event, the superstar cast of the groundbreaking series “A Different World” is reuniting for the first time on the series after 35 years. The special episode, now streaming on Facebook Watch, is offering up nostalgia all at the red table. From exclusive behind-the-scenes stories to hilarious and heartfelt memories, viewers will also get the scoop on the cast’s favorite episodes of the famed 80s spin-off.
‘It’s My Time’: Lori Harvey Puts Herself on Pedestal for Essence’s ‘Black Love’ Issue
Donning a necklace and a “self-ish” attitude, model Lori Harvey stuns on the January/February cover of Essence. In the spirit of the magazine’s Black Love issue, the 25-year-old SKN by LH founder is emerging from all the rumors and attachments, and focusing on her inner happiness. “This...
‘Stop Being Ungrateful’: Master P Responds to Romeo’s Claims Against His Fatherhood
Master P is firing back after getting called out by his son Romeo Miller on social media over the weekend. Romeo put his famous father on blast on Friday after seeing Master P’s social media tribute to dancer/actor Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide last week. Romeo took offense to his dad’s public tribute to Boss in wake of the passing of P’s daughter/Romeo’s sister Tytyanna Miller, who passed away from a fentanyl overdose brought on by depression and substance abuse last May.
Mother Lectures Critics on TikTok About Cutting Her Daughter’s Hair as Form of Discipline
Every parent has their own way of disciplining their children, but social media users thought this mother took things too far. A recent TikTok video circulated of a woman who goes by the username, Bosselina, cutting her daughter’s hair as a form of punishment, creating an uproar from users who thought her actions reflected abuse and jealousy.
Vivica A. Fox Tells Joe Budden to ‘Sit Down’ While Defending Megan Thee Stallion
Vivica A. Fox tore into Joe Budden for his harsh criticism of Megan Thee Stallion amid the highly-publicized Tory Lanez trial concerning her 2020 shooting. Joe became the topic of discussion on Cocktail With The Queens on Tuesday, despite it being a holiday-themed episode. Fox Soul shared a clip from the show highlighting Fox’s critique of Joe’s recent comments about his “dislike” for Megan.
