O.J. Simpson is aware of the rumors surrounding his alleged affair with Kris Jenner that allegedly bore her third child, Khloé Kardashian. He says the gossip isn’t true. The disgraced NFL veteran appeared on the Full Send Podcast where he was asked about the rumors surrounding him and Jenner of having an affair back in the day when he was close friends with the late Robert Kardashian, who would go on to defend him in his infamous murder trial.

2 DAYS AGO