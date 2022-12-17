ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Animal Welfare Closing Due To Positive Canine Influenza Cases

 5 days ago
The Tulsa Animal Welfare has announced they will close their doors for a minimum of 21 days due to positive canine influenza cases.

The organization will close its doors Saturday, and a reopening date will be determined when they see which animals have symptoms.

All intakes and adoptions will be stopped.

Only emergency animal control and bite investigations will be available.

The organization said this is being done to protect the dogs in the Tulsa community from animals that may be infected.

