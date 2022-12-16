Read full article on original website
Related
orangeandbluepress.com
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina. With 2 weeks left, up to $800 are eligible for a refund for South Carolina residents who filed their 2021 tax returns. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the amount received is based on 2021 tax liability.
wpde.com
1 week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in South Carolina
(WPDE) — Individuals in Horry and Georgetown counties who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 28 and benefits are available from Oct. 2, 2022,...
wpde.com
SCDPS announces Sober or Slammer enforcement ahead of holiday travel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety anticipates heavy traffic on roadways ahead of holiday travel and is encouraging motorists to drive safely. The South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, State Transport Police Officers, and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired driving with...
wpde.com
Washington AG files suit against 3 pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserted that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
wpde.com
DHEC encourages residents to get free COVID-19 test kits to help prevent holiday spike
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages South Carolinians to take advantage of the federal government’s continued efforts to provide free, COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to households across the country. The White House announced it was restarting its partnership...
wpde.com
Assault charge dismissed against former SC trooper in Myrtle Beach altercation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The case against a former South Carolina trooper for an altercation in 2019 was dismissed this month on the grounds of double jeopardy, according to a release from Savage Law Firm. Former state trooper, David Andrew Eck, was arrested by the South Carolina Law...
wpde.com
NC to receive $177M for broadband infrastructure project
WPDE — North Carolina has been approved to receive $177. 7 million dollars for broadband infrastructure. The state estimates that the new infrastructure will connect more than 78,000 households and businesses. This award will fund the Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program, which is a competitive grant program aimed...
wpde.com
'Thank you:' Inmates at South Carolina prison stop assault of guard
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of inmates at a South Carolina prison are receiving praise after officials say they helped stop what could have been a deadly assault of a guard. According to the SC Department of Corrections, on Monday evening, an inmate in a housing unit at...
wpde.com
Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
‘Suspicious suitcase’ at Socastee church prompted police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers investigated Sunday evening after a “suspicious suitcase” was found at Socastee Baptist Church, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 4:40 p.m. after a person at the church saw a suitcase with no markings on it at the door leading to the sanctuary, […]
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh indicted for tax evasion
A South Carolina state grand jury has indicted Richard Alexander Murdaugh on nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax. Murdaugh, a disgraced attorney from a powerful family, now faces 99 criminal charges.
wpde.com
Tennessee man accused of setting Christmas tree, child's presents on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly setting a family's Christmas tree and gifts on fire. The Dyersburg Police Department (DPD) reports the man was an acquaintance of the woman and her brother who had earlier in the day been involved in an altercation. The man went to...
wpde.com
State won't seek death penalty for Alex Murdaugh
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — State prosecutors confirmed Tuesday they will not pursue the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, the jailed and disbarred former attorney accused of murdering his own wife and son in a desperate attempt to conceal millions of dollars he stole, embezzled, laundered and otherwise misappropriated. “After...
wpde.com
State of Emergency signed before bitter cold hits North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, ahead of an arctic air mass that will bring bitterly cold temperatures to North Carolina this weekend and possible icy conditions in the mountains. The state's emergency operations plan waives transportation regulations to...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished
CONWAY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Ma’rionna Calvin, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Conway on Saturday, December 17. Ma’rionna is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 180...
wpde.com
Duke Energy warns of possible extended outages with windy, wintry weather on the way
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With temperatures set to drop drastically and wintry weather on the way, Duke Energy officials say they're concerned about potential heavy gusts of wind here in Western North Carolina. A spokesperson said that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and if those winds...
Medical University of South Carolina ends pediatric transgender hormonal care
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Freedom Caucus said Friday that the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is shutting down its pediatric transgender clinic. The group, which is made up of South Carolina Republican House members, said the hospital will no longer provide puberty blockers or hormone therapy. “Officials from MUSC have informed […]
wpde.com
Dad dresses up as Buddy the Elf, surprises horrified daughter at high school
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WCIV) — What else could be cooler than Buddy the Elf visiting your school?. Well, for one high school student in Pennsylvania, she could probably list quite a few things. Especially when it's her own father wearing the tights. Avery's dad surprised her as she was heading...
Top SC prosecutor’s daughter arrested on shooting charge
A South Carolina woman arrested on attempted murder charges is the daughter of a top local prosecutor.
One dead in Two Notch Road shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
Comments / 0