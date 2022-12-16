ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wpde.com

SCDPS announces Sober or Slammer enforcement ahead of holiday travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety anticipates heavy traffic on roadways ahead of holiday travel and is encouraging motorists to drive safely. The South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, State Transport Police Officers, and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired driving with...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Washington AG files suit against 3 pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserted that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
WASHINGTON STATE
wpde.com

NC to receive $177M for broadband infrastructure project

WPDE — North Carolina has been approved to receive $177. 7 million dollars for broadband infrastructure. The state estimates that the new infrastructure will connect more than 78,000 households and businesses. This award will fund the Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program, which is a competitive grant program aimed...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

State won't seek death penalty for Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — State prosecutors confirmed Tuesday they will not pursue the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, the jailed and disbarred former attorney accused of murdering his own wife and son in a desperate attempt to conceal millions of dollars he stole, embezzled, laundered and otherwise misappropriated. “After...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

State of Emergency signed before bitter cold hits North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, ahead of an arctic air mass that will bring bitterly cold temperatures to North Carolina this weekend and possible icy conditions in the mountains. The state's emergency operations plan waives transportation regulations to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC

