Kern County, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Kern County year in review

Understanding how State policies and mandates impacting Kern’s oil and gas industry are affecting the County’s tax base, and with that the County’s tax revenue growth, voters passed Measure K, which provides a new locally dedicated, locally controlled revenue source to maintain public safety and other vital front line services for unincorporated areas of our County. This 1-cent sales tax measure is estimated to raise $54 million in the first year of its implementation that will be utilized by the Board of Supervisors to address critical priorities within our unincorporated communities, identified by residents in a series of public engagement efforts conducted by the County this past year. Among the top priorities are the public safety services provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Department. Dealing head on with extraordinary recruitment and retention challenges within our Sheriff’s Department will be a catalyst for filling current vacancies, filling our substations, and putting more law enforcement on our streets throughout the unincorporated areas we serve.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped in 2-Vehicle Head-On Traffic Collision

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two vehicles collided head-on in a city of Santa Clarita intersection Sunday afternoon. Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Search & Rescue responded to a traffic collision on Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street around 2:44 p.m., Dec. 18, involving two vehicles blocking traffic lanes. One person was reported trapped.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

New California Laws Are Taking Effect In 2023

Come Jan. 1, 2023, new laws are expected to take effect in California. Pay transparency (SB-1162) Senate Bill 1162 requires companies with 15 or more employees to include salary ranges in job postings. Ranges must also be provided to existing employees upon request. Under the law, companies are also required to provide the mean and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Volunteers needed for Kern County Grand Jury

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County needs 19 volunteers to serve a one-year term on its grand jury starting in July. Jurors must be available 20 hours a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2023 through June 2024. They will look into the operations of county, city and district […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Clear Lake: California's Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022's Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom

The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

DMV Driver's License Program Speeds Up With Updated Online Application

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated the online driver’s license and identification card application, speeding up the application process.  The new online application design, announced by the DMV Friday, includes modules and simplified language. “Applying for a driver’s license or identification card is even easier with our new online driver’s license and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

CHP checkpoint nabs two suspected drunken drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspected drunken drivers were arrested during a California Highway Patrol checkpoint held Friday in northwest Bakersfield. Officers said a total of 302 vehicles were screened between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. at the checkpoint set up at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Holland Street. The location is south of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

