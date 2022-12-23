Understanding how State policies and mandates impacting Kern’s oil and gas industry are affecting the County’s tax base, and with that the County’s tax revenue growth, voters passed Measure K, which provides a new locally dedicated, locally controlled revenue source to maintain public safety and other vital front line services for unincorporated areas of our County. This 1-cent sales tax measure is estimated to raise $54 million in the first year of its implementation that will be utilized by the Board of Supervisors to address critical priorities within our unincorporated communities, identified by residents in a series of public engagement efforts conducted by the County this past year. Among the top priorities are the public safety services provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Department. Dealing head on with extraordinary recruitment and retention challenges within our Sheriff’s Department will be a catalyst for filling current vacancies, filling our substations, and putting more law enforcement on our streets throughout the unincorporated areas we serve.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO