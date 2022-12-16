Read full article on original website
Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville, NY, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. She was born on March 26, 1948, in Baldwinsville, NY, daughter of Adrian and Dorothy (Blake) O’Brien. Stephanie grew up in Baldwinsville, NY where she attended Baker High School.
Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, Infant, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, infant daughter of Zachery and Heaven VanTassel, passed away, December 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. She is survived by her parents; two sisters, Jazmin and Zoey VanTassel; grandparents, Ricky and Patricia VanTassel; many aunts, uncles and other relatives. Services...
Keitha Marks, formerly of Dexter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Keitha Marks, formerly of 327 West Grove Street, Dexter, NY, died December 17, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown NY. She was born March 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Allen and Gwyneth Rowland Martin and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1941. She married Howard M. Marks January 8, 1945. Howard died March 2, 2018.
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born to Clarence E. Gordon and DeEtta E Northop Carey on April 12, 1929, in Three Mile Bay, NY. Jeannine’s fondest childhood memories were spent...
Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Main Street passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 2, 1929, in Gouverneur, New York to the late P. Lawrence & Mildred E. (Reddick) Pickert.
Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Laura Street, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, under the loving care of his family. Frederick was born on February 7, 1939 in Lowville, a son of the late Donald and Evelyn Sullivan Beck. He graduated from Port Leyden High School in 1957, and served in the military police of the U.S. Army for two years. On June 30, 1962, he married Jean Marie Benedict at the Turin United Methodist Church. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage in June 2022. Fred worked in the control department for Georgia Pacific and Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper for 37 years.
Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home where he was being cared for by his family and his personal caretaker, Maddie, and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born on October 8, 1935 in Newberry,...
Anna R. Hirschey, 96, of Glenfield and Croghan
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Anna R. Hirschey, 96, formerly of Lovers Lane Road and Erie Canal Road, passed away at the Lewis County Health System Residential Healthcare Facility on Friday, December 16, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St....
Thomas D. Squires, 77, formerly of the North Country
TEMPLE TERRACE, Florida (WWNY) - Thomas D. Squires, 77, formerly of NNY, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL. He was born on October 29, 1945 in Watertown, NY son of Donald and Doris Squires. Tom graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1963, Oswego State in 1967, he attended Wadham’s Hall in Ogdensburg and graduated with a Master’s Degree from Christ the King Seminary in Buffalo, NY in 1975.
Evans Mills Raceway expands times for holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is offering more opportunities for people to see their drive-through holiday light show. General manager Nick Czerow said the Northern Lights show will be available every day through New Year’s Day. It was open Thursdays through Sundays only. Watch the...
Santa and Grinch visit patients at Samaritan Medical Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two very special guests did rounds Tuesday morning at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center. Santa Claus and his assistant, The Grinch, checked in on some special patients a couple of days before Christmas. “Sheer excitement for all those knowing that there was going to be...
Watertown lacrosse players commit to play in college
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the time of the year for area high school athletes to sign letters of intent and on Monday a trio of athletes put pen to paper at Watertown High School. Joe Girardi signed a letter of intent to continue his lacrosse career at...
‘Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers: Tales of Prohibition in the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prohibition was a wild time in the United States and the north country was no exception. And many people, local author James Reagen says, don’t know much about it. That’s why he wrote “Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers.” He talked about it during an interview...
Your Turn: feedback on sewage in river, lottery win & Mel’s award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State data shows Watertown sent close to 8 million gallons of untreated sewage and rainwater into the Black River in November. It’s due to a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure:. They spend time trying to find things to buy like a pool...
All aboard the Dexter Express
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Students at Dexter Elementary School are riding toward the holidays in style for the school’s first-ever “Dexter Express” event. You’ve heard of the Polar Express, but for students from kindergarten through second grade, it’s all aboard the Dexter Express. “Friday...
Watertown, other local communities get millions of $ for improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and other north country communities are getting millions of dollars to improve their downtowns. More than $102 million has been awarded for projects across the state through the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts, helping to...
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A person was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon. The Watertown Fire Department, along with the city police department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services rescued the individual. A passer-by witnessed the person jump off the Mill Street Bridge into the river and reported it to...
Find locally produced meat at Cooperative Extension workshop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a workshop designed to help people find sources of locally raised meat. Nutrition and food systems educator Lindsey Promitas says each participant will receive a $24 voucher they can use to buy local meat. There will be...
Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Fort Drum soldier
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - An arrest has been made in connection with a gunfight that killed a Fort Drum soldier in Syracuse over the summer. Police charged 22-year-old Nadir Gunn with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment last Thursday. According to court documents, Gunn “wantonly fired...
What would Watertown Golf Club legal action involve?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mayor Jeff Smith is suggesting residents take legal action over the Watertown Golf Club purchase, but what does that involve?. To understand the process, 7 News asked City Manager Ken Mix what steps the public would need to take to file a lawsuit or get a temporary restraining order.
