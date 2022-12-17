Read full article on original website
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Georgii Kliukovkin of the Category Functional Programming
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. I’m really excited to win this category! I’m writing in 3 languages: JavaScript, Java and Go, and two of them provide an opportunity to write with the FP approach.
How to Compile Angular Component To HTML String With All The Bindings
The common use case for compiling Angular components into HTML strings are. Native JS plugins that required HTML as a string. Unfortunately Angular doesn’t have an exposed method to compile an Angular component into an HTML string. But thanks to Angular’s ComponentFactoryResolver , we can create a workaround for this. Using ComponentFactoryResolver , we can dynamically render the required component into a template, and then we access the nativeElement.innerHTML from componentRef .
Debugging Like a Senior Developer: Watch And Evaluate
This has been a spectacularly intensive week. The new YouTube channel carrying the course is exploding with subscriptions; it's just entering its 3rd week... The course website is now live; you can see the entire course there although I'm adding videos all the time and did roughly 1/3 of the work.
Building an AI On-Chain
I really didn't expect it to be four months after DeepNFT before I published my second article about a Web3 machine learning/AI project. On the one hand, this was because my work in the summer and autumn was too busy, and on the other hand, there were actually fewer projects worth mentioning in these months. Everyone's focus was generally on zkSync and zero-knowledge proofs. However, my busy period is now over and my Ph.D. is in its final stage. I hope to return to un.Block's regular workflow with this article.
The History of JSON and the People That Created It
The history of JSON is the history of the people that created it, and what they set out to do with the software they wrote. Douglas Crockford became interested in programming in college, almost by accident. He took some computer programming classes to fulfill his science requirements and quickly fell in love. His first experience was programming Fortran on punchcards, which required diligence and efficiency to do right. It was an experience and a methodology that would follow him his entire career. After bouncing around computer and video game companies, including Atari, in the early ’80’s, Crockford eventually ended up at Lucasfilm, where he met Chip Morningstar.
Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art
Electronic waste is toxic and not biodegradable, so it poses a huge threat to the environment when not recycled properly. Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. When asked about her favourite thing when new customers see her products, Amanda explained, "It's so cool because...
Marlene Ronstedt on Creating a Successful DAO
The HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!. Marlene, I met you at one...
Low-Code Software Engineering: 7 Things to Know
"Nearly everyone working in tech has an opinion about low and no code tools." - Katrina Dene, Director of Communications, StackOverflow. Does Low-Code Lead To More Or Less Spaghetti Code?. The debate about low-code is in full swing with developers from all backgrounds weighing in. What's your take? Does low-code...
Setting up Kafka on Docker for Local Development
Kafka is a streaming platform that is used to process data in real-time. In a world where data is king, Kafka is a valuable tool for developers and data engineers to learn. However, setting up Kafka locally can be frustrating, which can discourage learning. In this article, I will show you the fastest way to set up Kafka for development using Docker, and also show you how this setup can support connecting locally and from other local Docker containers.
Cobo Collaborating with MetaMask Institutional and Gnosis Safe To Release ‘Evolution’
Asia Pacific’s largest digital asset custodian and blockchain technology provider, is commemorating its 5th anniversary by inking a new NFT project, ‘Evolution’, with. , an institution-compliant version of MetaMask Wallet, and. , a community/DAO-driven multi-sig smart contract wallet. “We are excited to launch Evolution, the first...
How to Build a Smooth Authentication Flow System with Firebase
In this tutorial, we are going to follow a step-by-step guide on how to set up the Firebase authentication service, and then walk through how to implement the service in your application. An authentication service protects your website from unverified users having access to the website's features or contents. It ensures users are who they say they are. It proves users' identity is genuine by verifying their credentials, which are usually the username/email and password. We've all experienced this on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter when we are trying to sign into our accounts.
The Archethic Mainnet Has Officially Been Launched
THE ARCHETHIC GROUP LAUNCHES ITS BLOCKCHAIN AND INCLUDES A 31st ARTICLE IN THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS. Archethic, a Franco-Luxembourg technology group that is building the foundations of a trusted universal internet, launched its eponymous blockchain "Archethic" on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Inspired by the values of universalism integrated into the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Archethic's team decided to include it in the genesis block of this blockchain.
How to Deploy Flutter Web App
As you know Flutter provides an outstanding possibility to have one single code base for all platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Web, and more. Cross-platform frameworks are not new things, but Google engineers challenged themselves enough to follow the core of Flutter’s principle - compile Dart code into true native code for every supported platform. As you know for Web browsers the native code is JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Thus, you are getting ready to deploy the Progressive Web Application.
How to Lose $13 of Users’ Funds (As a Blockchain Developer)
The gov says we are not in recession, but at the same time, we hear about skyrocketing inflation, interest rate increases, and layoffs in almost every sector of the economy. Despite crypto and TradFi being impacted the most severely, many companies are still building their tokens, protocols, and DeFi products. Are you one of them?
Applying the Test Pyramid to iOS Applications
The test pyramid introduced by Mike Cohn in 2009 describes a standard to help developers plan and prioritize automated software tests. It follows the philosophy that tests that run quickly and do not require a lot of resources should be included in the test suite in large numbers, whereas costly testing methods should be used more sparsely.
History's Notes on Resisting Progress: From Airplanes & The Printing Press to Bitcoin
Why do we insist on stalling our own technological progress? I think history has some answers. For millennia, inventors have been creating technologies that improve our lives. And for millennia, humans have been resisting, scorning, and mocking these inventions before recognizing them as massive value-adds. We’re seeing the same theme...
5 Ways Content Marketing Benefits SaaS Companies
The software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade. On average,. in 2022, up from an average of 110 apps in 2021 (an 18% increase). Given the impressive growth in recent years, the. is expected to reach $195 billion in 2023. Notwithstanding the market growth, SaaS startups...
CEO Danielle Dafni on Peech, AI, Content Creation, and More
Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate. On today’s episode...
Meet Decimated, the Noonies 2022 Winner of Blockchain Game Developer of the Year
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Winning the title of "Blockchain Game Developer of the Year" has been a great recognition of the hard work, skills, and success of our team, as well as the recognition of the importance of using blockchain technology in the gaming industry.
Women in Web3: Gianina Skarlett on Creating Inclusive Environments and W3 Learn Academy
The HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!. Gigi, I Met You at Dcentral...
