Mother in car accident needs help

A mother of two was recently in a car accident that required hospitalization. Her girl is 4 years old and her boy is 8 years old with autism spectrum disorder.

She desperately needs help with essential goods, so she wrote to Item Santa in hopes of getting food, toys and clothing.

Delivering her wishes to Item Santa was extremely difficult because her injuries have left her with decreased mobility. Her foot is broken in four places, and she also has an orbital eye fracture and a broken nose. She still needs to undergo surgery for the injuries.

“I have just gotten my wires removed from my jaw so things are very hard!” the mother expressed.

The mother said any help would be humbly and greatly appreciated. It is heartbreaking to see a letter like this and know that a family is struggling to secure essentials during the holiday season.

If you can, please help her and her children this winter. If we all contribute something small, we can bring more happiness to the start of 2023 for this family.

Item Santa is here to connect your kindness to the people who need it most.

Now in its 56th year, the Item Santa fund helps to make Christmas brighter for the needy. To donate, clip the coupon in The Item and mail it, along with your check, to The Item Salvation Army Santa, 85 Exchange St., Lynn, MA 01901.

You can also donate online through the Salvation Army at itemsanta.org.

All donations are listed in Item print editions through December and into 2023, along with a brief message from each donor, if desired.

NOTE: The application period for aid from Item Santa has closed and The Item does not process applicants. All questions about the program and distribution of gifts should be directed to The Salvation Army at 781-598-0673.

