Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down

Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
US News and World Report

Coinbase CEO Expects Revenue to Plunge Over 50% on Battered Crypto Prices - Tweet

(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc's revenue is set to reduce by half this year, the cryptocurrency exchange tweeted on Wednesday, as digital assets reel from a sector-wide rout worsened by a string of high-profile collapses that shattered investor confidence. "(Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong) indicated that he expects Coinbase FY2022 revenue...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Crypto Moments of 2022

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 2022 was a strenuous year for crypto investors and platforms alike. But amid market crashes, scandals, and bankruptcies, several good things did happen. So, let's get into the best things that happened in the crypto industry in 2022.
cryptopotato.com

CZ Binance Spats With SBF, Crypto Markets Go Back and Forth, More Proof of Reserves: This Week’s Recap

SBF and CZ go head to head, CryptoCom publishes its proof-of-reserves, while the cryptocurrency market ends up where it was last week. With certain slight exceptions, the cryptocurrency market is found more or less where it was during the same time last week. The total capitalization sits at around $890 billion, according to data from CoinGecko and Bitcoin’s dominance is at 37%.
kalkinemedia.com

Crypto Wire: Goldman Goes Shopping

Hello, Welcome to the first edition of Reuters Crypto Wire, our weekly round-up of the tumultuous world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. We’ll explain what you need to know about the week’s biggest stories, plus I'll recommend some essential reading. Goldman Goes Shopping The cryptocurrency market is floundering...
CoinTelegraph

Investors chase Web3 as blockchain industry builds despite bear market

The third quarter of 2022 saw a reduction in venture capital activity across the entire blockchain industry. Investors appear to be moving away from decentralized finance (DeFi) and into Web3. The crypto industry tends to have a problem with overusing buzzwords, like the way “DeFi” was everywhere just a couple...
