Read full article on original website
Related
Herald and News
Lionel Messi claims World Cup as Argentina beats France on penalties
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air. It was an iconic sight that finally — definitively — places the soccer superstar in the...
Herald and News
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending
DOHA, Qatar — When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world. It can pay for the World Cup. And the world’s best players. And it can bundle them all up into a perfect package and present it to a global audience of millions.
Herald and News
World Cup review: Best and worst of the tournament in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar — After 64 matches, 172 goals and one of the best finals in history, the 2022 World Cup is over. Argentina is the champion for the third time after beating France in a penalty shootout. Lionel Messi finally has his hands on the golden trophy that had long eluded him.
Comments / 0