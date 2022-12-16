Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
From Celts to Russians, seasonal shows cover a wide array of holiday productions
The holidays are hopping at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center when "Danny O'Flaherty's Celtic Christmas" brings a taste of Yuletide customs from the United Kingdom to Metairie at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The show features O'Flaherty and a taste of holiday celebrations from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Cornwall and more. With songs...
NOLA.com
Find last minute gift ideas for New Orleans food, drink lovers, and treat yourself too
If you’re still trying to get gifts for people on your list this year, well, you’re just like me. Maybe also those people on your list having an abiding interest in food and drink. I am here to help with ideas for places to find something appealing, thoughtful and with a high certainty of being put to use by the recipient.
Ken the Black Santa wraps up your holidays
Ken the Black Santa is coming to towns across America
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: If Chinese food is your holiday tradition, try these dim sum restaurants
Dim sum arrive as small gifts. Sometimes they’re in circular bamboo or metal trays, and you lift the lid as if opening a decorative box. Many types of dim sum are dumplings, and these are their own type of packages bearing morsels of flavorful fillings. Maybe this is why...
livemusicblog.com
Big Easy Cruise 2023: NOLA’s Own Jam Cruise
Announcing the inaugural Big Easy Cruise set for November 4-11, 2023!. Kicking off in Ft. Lauderdale and winding its way west to make a hometown stop in NOLA at Tipitina’s before heading to Cozumel, Mexico, this is like the New Orleans-only version of the annual Jam Cruise celebration that funk fans have already come to know and love.
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Gives Back To 150 Excelling Kids In New Orleans With “A Weezy Christmas”
Over the weekend, Lil Wayne did a good deed and gave back to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana by hosting a fun day for kids at Dave & Buster’s restaurant. Weezy partnered up with Wilson Sporting Goods to pick sports equipment gifts for 150 kids between the ages of 12-years-old and 16-years-old to congratulate them for performing well in academics and community sports programs.
How to properly prepare your pipes for the freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The last thing anyone wants to deal with Christmas morning is a busted pipe, but with that arctic air moving in that's a risk. That's why now is the time to get your home ready. Paul Spitzfaden stopped at several hardware stores before he barely found...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: In the 1980s, you could drink with the fishes at Sharky's Reef
I remember going to a restaurant in Metairie with a huge aquarium where you could watch fish and sharks and see divers feed them during your meal. What was it and who was behind it?. Attorney Jack Dunn, a scuba diver, marine biologist and shark enthusiast in his free time,...
New Orleans attorney fighting porch pirates this Christmas with clever plan
A New Orleans attorney has a plan to prevent one of the biggest problems during the holidays. He wants to stop porch pirates from ruining Christmas.
NOLA.com
Harlem photographer captured portrait of crooner Eartha Kitt leading a dance class
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. The chances are good that during December you will hear — either by choice or accident — Eartha Kitt’s iconic holiday tune “Santa Baby.” Kitt recorded the original (and still superior) version of the song in 1953. Prior to the song’s release, Kitt toured as a dancer with the Katherine Dunham Company between 1943 and 1948.
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New Orleans
Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift turned 33 years old on December 13th and for the special occasion, she visited New Orleans for the weekend. According to the NOLA.com, Swift was in attendance at the 6:15 pm set at Preservation Hall on Saturday, December 10th. Preservation Hall is located on St. Peter Street in the French Quarter. Swift saw a band that was led by drummer Shannon Powell and included the legendary 90-year-old clarinetist and saxophonist Charlie Gabriel. Swift sat in the back of the room but did not try to hide her identity by wearing any sort of disguise and no one seemed to recognize her. Swift's longtime boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn was also in attendance at the show. Alwyn has been in New Orleans for several weeks filming the movie "AND" with Emma Stone and William Dafoe.
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Do you know what it means to pronounce New Orleans? What's the proper way?
Ercel Placide, a NOLA.com reader from New Iberia, said he’s aware that not everyone pronounces New Orleans precisely the same way. “I’ve heard a plethora of different pronunciations,” he said, listing New Orluhns, New Orleens, and Nawlins. The question is, he said, “What is correct?”. Arriving...
NOLA.com
Originally passed around 20 years ago on burned CDs, Community’s album had a lasting influence on New Orleans' DIY music scene. It’s now getting a worthy reissue.
Community’s self-titled, full-length album never had what some might consider an “official” release, with packaging, a record label attached or wide distribution. But that didn’t really matter. The band in 2001 distributed its seven-song album on burned CD-Rs, passing “Community” out at shows, to friends in...
NOLA.com
New Orleans restaurants that closed in 2022, from big names to local classics
Any year will invariably bring a tally of restaurants that closed. This year's list of lost New Orleans restaurants feels especially harsh however. The reasons why restaurants shutter are as varied as the people behind our local, independent restaurants, because these businesses are run by individuals or families or small groups that come together with an idea. They are just as susceptible to everything that can happen to individuals and families and friends.
NOLA.com
'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer
Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
WDSU
LSU Ag Center provides tips on how to protect plants from a hard freeze
NEW ORLEANS — As the New Orleans Metro area prepares for freezing temperatures, it is time to make plans to protect any plants that may be exposed to the bitter cold. The Louisiana State University AgCenter suggests taking these steps to protect plants:. To prepare plants for a freeze,...
nexttv.com
B+C Station Awards: Cheers to the Year’s Top News Anchor, Meteorologist and Sports Anchor
Few reporters have made as big of an impact in the community where they were born and raised as WVUE New Orleans anchor and chief investigative reporter Lee Zurik. Crescent City native Zurik anchors the 5, 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts for the Gray Television-owned station referred to on-air as Fox 8. Station executives said his investigative reporting has led to impactful criminal investigations of high-ranking officials.
NOLA.com
Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington
After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
Comments / 0