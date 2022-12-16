ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

disneybymark.com

UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida

The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Warm Beaches In Florida To Visit in January and February

Looking for a warm place to escape the cold weather in January or February? I am with you 100% When I lived in Ohio, I would always look for warm beaches in Florida for a quick getaway to warm. Florida is always a popular destination in the United States. And...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Florida’s First Aristocrat Gaming Lightning Link Lounge Opens

Players who enjoy Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ and Lightning Link™ games celebrated Florida’s first Lightning Link Lounge™, which opened with a grand debut at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. The new Lightning Link Lounge at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is the first to open in...
FLORIDA STATE
theplanetD

Best places to stay in Florida in 2023

So, where are the best places to stay in Florida? You have many coastlines to choose from in Florida, with the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Ocean, and Florida Straits around you. Located on a peninsula on the southern tip of the Continental United States, Florida has endless white-sand beaches, tropical islands, and national parks. It has that hot holiday getaway atmosphere – enticing for visitors chasing sand, sea, and sun.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida woman claims top lottery prize from Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, […]
VERO BEACH, FL
Golf Digest

Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Chain Restaurants that are Open for Christmas in Florida and Don't Require Reservations

Sometimes, it seems that you've no sooner finished shopping for, preparing, and cleaning up after a huge meal on Thanksgiving when you are expected to do it all over again for Christmas Day. For some, that doesn't sound like a desirable proposition. Many people would rather just focus on enjoying the holiday and allowing someone else to prepare and then clean up after the holiday meal.
FLORIDA STATE

