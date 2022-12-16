Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Related
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
westfordcat.org
Westford rallies behind local mechanic
WESTFORD — Residents are looking to support a beloved auto body shop. A GoFundMe has been created for Karim Awad, a local mechanic located at the former BP in Nabnasset. $11,370 has been raised at the time of reporting. Dave Peasotti, owner of East Coast Pressure Washing and Westford...
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it
The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston
"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
People gather to protest killing of Nahant Coyotes
NAHANT, Mass. — People in Nahant gathered to protest the government-sanctioned killing of Coyotes on Sunday. The small crowd raised signs bearing statements such as “SAVE THE NAHANT COYOTES”. Earlier this month, the town board voted to hire trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services to...
WCVB
Go inside Mass. General Hospital's hidden gem gift shop
BOSTON — When you think about Massachusetts General Hospital’s rich history, you likely think about medical care and life-saving research. But maybe the unique gift shop should also come to mind. "I don't even think they realize what a gem we are, hidden gem," said Shannon Hoyt, director...
WCVB
Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums welcome band member home with sweet surprise
BOSTON — A heartwarming story just in time for the holidays. The Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums band had a special welcome home for one of their own. Susanna Casper's husband, Michael, a piper in the band, had a stroke on Dec. 7. The band usually practices on...
Writing + leaving notes in Southie – kids are getting in on the action
Writing and leaving notes for neighbors is not just for adults anymore. One South Boston fifth grader has had it up to here with how one local driver is parking his/her car. We realize it’s a tale as old as time, someone parking like a jerk in the neighborhood and a neighbor writing a harshly worded note usually peppered with expletives. But this is the first time we’ve seen one written in perfect printing by a kid!
MA doctor indicted for health care fraud
A sleep medicine physician from Massachusetts was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme.
WBUR
Fight for Chinatown park snagged by asbestos concerns
Environmental hazards in Chinatown’s only recreational park are at the center of a yearslong battle for open space in the neighborhood. Reggie Wong Memorial Park is a paved lot near South Station that community groups have been trying to lease from the state for years. Neighborhood advocates say they need the lease to ensure the park stays in the community and to make long-awaited improvements.
WBUR
As literacy screening becomes a requirement in Mass., a look at what impact it makes in schools
Third graders at Sumner G. Whittier School, in Everett, sound out words — syllable by syllable — on a recent morning. Teacher Audra Lessard asks each of the five students to carefully read a word aloud from a worksheet. “Br - i - m … brim!” says Matthew....
iheart.com
State Officials Break Ground On Upgraded Michael Joyce Memorial Playground
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Construction for an accessible playground renovation valued at $1.4 million was marked with a groundbreaking ceremony in South Boston's Marine Park on Monday. The Michael Joyce Memorial Playground renovations, slated to begin work in the spring of next year, come from a partnership between the...
Bentley Falcon Athletics
Why It’s Hard to House the Homeless
When temperatures begin to fall in Massachusetts, donations to help the homeless begin to rise. Whether financial or in-kind — a category that includes warm socks and winter coats — these donations help the estimated 20,000 men, women and children across the state who experience homelessness on a given night avoid the potentially fatal effects of frigid winter weather.
West Newbury, Haverhill and Groveland Students to Perform at New England Conservatory of Music
Four Pentucket Regional High School students were recently accepted into the 2023 Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association Northeastern Senior District Music Festival taking place Jan. 7 at Boston’s New England Conservatory of Music. Senior Bella Higgins of West Newbury, percussion, and juniors Lily Friend of West Newbury, horn, Chaney...
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
NECN
Boston Elementary Student Honored for Saving Family, Neighbors From Fire
The Boston Fire Department and the community are celebrating a student for his extraordinary acts of bravery. The Fire Department honored a student named Hasani at the Pauline A. Shaw Elementary School for the heroism he showed in rescuing multiple family members and neighbors from fire on December 3rd. Fire...
Boston elementary school placed in ‘safe mode’ after intruder breaches grounds, interacts with staff
BOSTON — An unknown person breached the grounds of a Boston elementary school Friday afternoon and interacted with multiple school staff members, according to officials. Boston Public Schools said the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester was placed in “safe mode” for approximately 20 minutes after an intruder was reported on campus and approached several staff members.
iheart.com
Railroad Refutes Residential Noise Complaints On 'Polar Express' In Bourne
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The seasonal "Polar Express" ride that runs through Bourne and Buzzards Bay is refuting complaints from local residents that the diesel-powered train is always and causing noise disturbances. Those who reportedly live near the train dock claim there's a constant humming that keeps them up at night.
Comments / 0