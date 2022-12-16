ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Corydon Times-Republican

Health care giant pays Iowa $44M to settle fraud claims with Iowa

Centene Corporation headquarters in Clayton, Missouri. (Photo via Google Maps) The nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company has agreed to pay Iowa $44.4 million to settle claims that it defrauded the state’s Medicaid system. That makes it the latest state to settle claims that were originally raised in Ohio in 2021.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa Supreme Court sides with county in Open Records Law lawsuit

The Iowa Supreme Court says a Polk County judge erred in ordering a sheriff’s department to release investigative material related to a fatal accident. The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Michelle Vaccaro in an attempt to obtain government records dealing with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and its investigation into a 2019 motorcycle crash that claimed the life of her 17-year-old daughter, Jordan Leon.
POLK COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy