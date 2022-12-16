Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Health care giant pays Iowa $44M to settle fraud claims with Iowa
Centene Corporation headquarters in Clayton, Missouri. (Photo via Google Maps) The nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company has agreed to pay Iowa $44.4 million to settle claims that it defrauded the state’s Medicaid system. That makes it the latest state to settle claims that were originally raised in Ohio in 2021.
Corydon Times-Republican
Local pipeline protesters organize, learn more at Shell Rock meeting hosted by NGOs
SHELL ROCK — The carbon pipelines proposed to run through Iowa are not a done deal. The Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club and Food & Water Watch made sure to emphasize that point at an event Thursday in Butler County in advocating for ways people can protect their land, communities and futures against companies looking to embark on these projects.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa Supreme Court sides with county in Open Records Law lawsuit
The Iowa Supreme Court says a Polk County judge erred in ordering a sheriff’s department to release investigative material related to a fatal accident. The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Michelle Vaccaro in an attempt to obtain government records dealing with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and its investigation into a 2019 motorcycle crash that claimed the life of her 17-year-old daughter, Jordan Leon.
