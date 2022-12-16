LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO