tipranks.com
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Plunges 70% on New Phase 3 Data
Normally, when a drug candidate gets to Phase 3 testing, something good is likely to happen to the company involved. For Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR), however, that wasn’t the case. The company plunged almost 70% in today’s session thanks to some rather disappointing news. Reports noted that Eiger’s Ionafarnib...
New York Post
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
tipranks.com
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Time to Buy Near Multi-Year Low?
Block’s revenues continue to grow while profitability is improving rapidly. This may signal a buying opportunity considering its beaten-down stock price. Block (NYSE: SQ) shares are currently hovering at the same levels they were trading all the way back in 2018. Does this signal a buying opportunity? In my view, probably, yes.
Fresenius Kabi Introduces Pralatrexate Injection for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Is Poised to Begin a Second Independent Clinical Trial for Its innovative Anti-Cancer Drug
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals plans to begin a second independent clinical trial of its anti-cancer drug, PCLX-001. The firm has recently been in the news for receiving FDA fast-track designation for PCLX-001 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Three weeks ago, the company announced that it had received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and clearance of an IND (Investigational New Drug) application to start dosing AML patients.
NASDAQ
Health Care Sector Update for 12/08/2022: EIGR,PHVS,REPL,RLMD
Healthcare stocks were mostly higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both gaining 0.8%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 1.2%. In company news, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) was almost 70% lower late in Thursday trading, staying within...
labroots.com
"Study May Proceed" for Major Depressive Disorder Drug
Vistagen is a clinical-stage pharma company developing drugs for central nervous system disorders (CNS disorders) such as anxiety and depression. They recently received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerning their new drug, PH10. This letter from the FDA allows Vistagen to start clinical trials on PH10, an intranasal drug to treat Major Depressive Disorder.1.
cgtlive.com
Phase 1/2 MPS I Gene Therapy Trial Finishes Dosing
REGENXBIO expects to provide updated interim data from the trial in the first half of next year. The phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT03580083) of REGENXBIO’s RGX-111, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy intended to treat severe mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), has completed dosing of all 8 enrolled patients.1.
cgtlive.com
Gamma-Delta T-cell Therapy Gets Green Light From FDA for Phase 2 Trial
IN8bio intends to initiate a multicenter phase 2 clinical trial for INB-400 in glioblastoma in 2023. IN8bio’s INB-400, an investigational, genetically modified gamma-delta T-cell therapy intended to treat glioblastoma (GBM), has received clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application by the FDA.1. INB-400 is based on the company’s...
ajmc.com
Phase 3 CADENZA Trial Validates QOL Improvements Reported by Patients With CAD Receiving Sutimlimab
Mental and physical health aspects of quality of life (QOL) improved after sutimlimab treatment in patients with cold agglutin disease (CAD) during a phase 3 trial. Results of the phase 3 CADENZA trial, published in the European Journal of Hematology, show that patients reported improvements in cold agglutin disease (CAD) symptoms after receiving sutimlimab intravenous infusions compared with a placebo group. The results of this trial further confirm the effectiveness of this therapy in improving quality of life for patients with CAD.
targetedonc.com
LEAP-002 Trial of Lenvatinib in uHCC Misses Co-Primary End Points
Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, discusses the LEAP-002 study of pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib vs lenvatinib alone in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the LEAP-002 study (NCT03713593) of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus lenvatinib (Lenvima) vs lenvatinib alone in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).
streetwisereports.com
Biotech Co.'s Shares Soar to New 52-Week High
Clinical-stage biotech company Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX:NASDAQ), which is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for use in the treatment of immune-mediated diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced "results from its ARTEMIS-UC Phase 2 and APOLLO-CD Phase 2a studies of PRA023 demonstrating strong efficacy and favorable safety results in both studies."
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — December 9, 2022
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending December 2, 2022. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Long-term Use of Dupixent Effective for Patients With Asthma Regardless of CRSwNP Status
Patients with severe asthma with or without coexisting chronic rhinosinusitis and nasal polyps (CRSwNP) experienced continued improvements in exacerbations and lung function in an extension study. Long-term use of dupilumab is effective at reducing the annualized exacerbation rate while maintaining lung function improvements in patients with asthma with or without...
