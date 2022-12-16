Read full article on original website
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Jack’s Pinky Ring Hinted at His Real Identity From the Very Beginning
'The White Lotus' character Jack reveals himself in the final episodes of the show. But there were hints about who he really is all along.
Billie Eilish Celebrates 21st Birthday With Star-Studded Christmas Themed Bash
Happy birthday and a marry Christmas! Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend with big, Christmas-themed festivities. The songstress -- who technically turned 21 on Sunday -- partied the night away on Saturday with some of her most famous friends, including her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. Many in attendance...
Demi Moore Is Ready for Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' Following Rumer Willis' Pregnancy Announcement
It may have felt like the whole world was cheering when Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, but mom Demi Moore made sure to the loudest of the bunch. The grandmother-to-be took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's first pregnancy, posting the same carousel of images her daughter shared earlier that day.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Dating and 'Having a Good Time Together,' Sources Say
Brad Pitt has a new love interest, just in time for the holidays! Sources tell ET that the 59-year-old actor is dating 30-year-old Ines de Ramon. "Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better," one source says. "It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."
Snow White premieres in LA | Today in History
Disney is one of the biggest media empires we have right now. But it wouldn't have happened without a premiere on this day decades ago.
