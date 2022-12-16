Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team loses at home to Wofford 67-62
Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had lost just three home nonconference games to non-Power Five opponents. In Tuesday’s pre-Christmas matinee, the Aggies lost a fifth such game under Williams, falling to Wofford 67-62. By the NCAA NET rankings, it was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys basketball team upsets unbeaten Lufkin
It was a brand new feeling for A&M Consolidated guard Zaylan Duren. Duren had the task of keeping Consol out in front of unbeaten Lufkin in the final few seconds of Monday’s boys basketball game at Tiger Gym. On each of Consol’s final three possessions, Duren was fouled and sent to the line.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CJ Ellis hits game-winner as Bryan boys basketball team bests Brenham 53-50
With the score tied 50-50, the Bryan Vikings boys basketball team needed a hero to avoid overtime with the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday at Viking Gym. The freshman guard stepped up and delivered with the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to secure the 53-50 win for the Vikings. “It was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on SMU victory against 9-2 Purdue
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team exceeded expectations in a 57-49 victory over SMU on Sunday with only seven available players. What about having only six against a better opponent?. That’s how many players A&M had at practice Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s 1 p.m. game at Reed Arena...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle Top 10: Texas A&M women's golf team flourishes in 2022
Hiring Hall of Fame coach Andrea Gaston in 2018 gave the Texas A&M women’s golf program national attention, but it was last year’s team that reached the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2015. Under first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell, the Aggies defeated Florida State 3-2 on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M lands two 2023 football commits
The Texas A&M football team landed commitments from 2023 quarterback Marcel Reed and linebacker Taurean York on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Reed is a four-star prospect from Nashville, Tenn. He led Montgomery Bell Academy to back-to-back state title game appearances as a junior and senior. This season, Reed threw...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M guard Gordon makes most of minimized minutes
Since Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Andre Gordon arrived in Aggieland, he has been asked to adapt to unfamiliar territory. Early in his career, the natural shooting guard took on point guard duties to fill a team need. As a freshman, Gordon averaged 6.3 points and 24.2 minutes per game. That season after a 64-49 Aggie victory over Oregon State, head coach Buzz Williams highlighted Gordon’s adaptability.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M LB White pledges to Georgia Tech
Texas A&M linebacker Andre White pledged to Georgia Tech on Monday, joining quarterback Haynes King and wide receiver Chase Lane as teammates who had previously chosen the Yellowjackets. White, who played in seven games this season with four starts, had 35 tackles and four pass breakups. White was projected to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Moss earns preseason All-America honors
Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss was a second-team pick on Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s preseason All-America teams. The Arizona State transfer batted .380 last season with six homers, 18 doubles and 49 runs batted in. Moss was one of seven Southeastern Conference players to make the 34-player second...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M student Raphael Idrogo brings $100,000 winnings from Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway back to College Station
Texas A&M kinesiology major Raphael Idrogo is humble and, at times, shy by nature, his father George Idrogo said. Rarely does the second-year Aggie go out of his way to summon the gaze of those around him. With that in mind, the elder Idrogo chuckled as he watched his son...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 10: A&M enrollment approaches 75,000
Editor's note: The continued growth at A&M is The Eagle's No. 10 news story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Search continues for missing Texas A&M student
The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2009 silver Lexus four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 3
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Sahara Jones. (air date December 20, 2022) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Retired Col. Stebbins announces retirement from Corps of Cadets
Retired Col. Byron Stebbins announced his retirement from Texas A&M's Corps of Cadets on Tuesday. He has spent the past 14 years on staff with the Corps. Stebbins served as interim commandant of the Corps from December 2021 and July 2022 between Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez’s promotion to A&M’s vice president for student affair and the hiring of Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County asked to prepare for cold nights later this week
After starting the week with a downpour that led to localized flooding, cold air will blow into Bryan-College Station starting Thursday night, according to local meteorologists. Brazos County has not seen expected low temperatures this cold since the 1983 Christmas season, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley. “This cold, this...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ewers-Shurtleff sworn in as first woman on Bryan City Council since 2014
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff officially took her seat on the Bryan City Council after being sworn in by her husband, Hunter, during a special meeting Monday night at the Bryan Municipal Building. “I am still so grateful,” she said. “I have been thinking about it all day just the amount of effort...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan ISD Build exceeds $80,000 goal
During a special meeting called by the Bryan school district’s board of trustees last Thursday, Superintendent Ginger Carrabine announced that the Bryan ISD Build project — in collaboration with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity — has exceeded its $80,000 goal. “This did not happen by chance,” Carrabine...
Comments / 0