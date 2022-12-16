Read full article on original website
Morgan Lee Dewrell
Mr. Morgan Lee Dewrell, 92, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m., at Keahey Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Brother Tommy Green and Brother Eugene Meadows will officiate. Interment will follow in the First Baptist Church of Sanford Cemetery.
Annie Mae Ainsworth
Annie Mae Ainsworth, age 75, of Greenville, formerly of Covington County, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2 p.m., at the First Pentecostal Church of Andalusia. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday at Keahey Funeral Home. Bro....
Covington County unemployment holds at 2.4 percent
The Covington County unemployment rate for November held steady from the previous month, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. The county’s November unemployment rate came in at 2.4 percent, the same as October, but a slight increase from November 2021’s rate of 2.3 percent. The rate is based on November’s civilian workforce of 15,750.
Andalusia Sonic completing renovations for new drive-through
The Andalusia Sonic-Drive In restaurant has been undergoing a major renovation with many cosmetic changes coming including the restaurant’s biggest highlight: a new twin drive-through. Sonic closed on Nov. 2 when construction first began at the property. “We have added a twin drive-thru to our facility and also done...
City of Andalusia unveils mark for 10U 2021 state champion baseball team
On Monday, the City of Andalusia unveiled a marker in Johnson Park recognizing the 2021 10U Dixie Youth All-Stars, who went on to win the 2021 Dixie Youth World Series in Laurel, Mississippi. Team members were J.B. Barrow, Brock Bennett, Michael Berry, Farley Brannon, Kaleb Covin, Jackson Grimes, Zaidyn Leslie,...
Andalusia City Schools nears completion of cafeteria expansion
Andalusia City Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel Shakespeare provided an update to members of the school board on a current project and another that is upcoming. Shakespeare told the board that the current project to expand the cafeteria could be completed by Jan. 5, according to the contractor on the project.
County Commission allocates $1 million to roads, bridges
The Covington County Commission approved several items including the allocation of $1 million to roads and bridges using American Rescue Plan Act funds at its final scheduled meeting of the year Tuesday, Dec. 13. Sheriff Blake Turman recognized five of his deputies at the meeting. Those deputies were Mike Cheshire,...
