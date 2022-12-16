ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection

We are getting more answers about Ja Morant’s all-time head-scratcher of an ejection on Saturday night. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant was ejected in the second quarter of an eventual 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was having a seemingly innocent conversation with a fan who was sitting courtside when referee Ray Acosta suddenly tossed Morant from the game (video here).
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

One school ran away with the best National Signing Day

Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire

Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

The Phoenix Suns Are Reportedly Being Sold For This Much

In November of 2021, ESPN's Baxter Holmes wrote an extensive article on the Phoenix Suns organization and owner Robert Sarver that prompted the NBA to open up an investigation. Earlier this year, the NBA announced that Sarver had been suspended for a year and fined $10 million. Following the punishment,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

The Perfect Scenario For LeBron James: The King Leaves The Lakers And Plays For A Las Vegas Franchise With Bronny James

Expansion is a way of nature for the NBA. In the early days of the NBA, the number of teams in the league fluctuated in a way that would give any grown adult motion sickness. From 1946 through 1966, the NBA went from as low as 8 teams to as high as 17 teams. By 1970, the league had reached 14 teams which went up to 17 teams once again from 1970-1974. By 1989, there were 22 teams in the NBA, which steadily increased until we reached the point the NBA is at today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing

This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers Legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger Posts Tribute To Fallen Legend Franco Harris

Everyone woke up to the sad news that Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris passed away Wednesday morning at 72 years old. We were just days away until the 50-year anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” was going to be celebrated at Acrisure Stadium. Furthermore, the game is against none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker

ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'

The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Detailed Steelers Shutting Down Kenny Pickett ‘Might Be Smart’ If Playoffs Are Out Of Reach In 2022

Every week during the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers‘ legendary Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger has co-hosted a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger alongside Spencer Te’o and several guests. The most recent episode was released on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh Pirates’ former second baseman, Neil Walker joined the show. The three discussed Walker’s career and roots to the city of Pittsburgh. But when the trio began to discuss the Steelers’ Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, the future Hall of Famer had an interesting perspective on his successor, rookie Quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker

Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh. With NIL money floating around, it's easier than...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Patriots legend blasts QB Mac Jones after Raiders debacle

New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman has once again taken some shots at quarterback Mac Jones. "The season’s on the line," Edelman said of Jones during the latest edition of the "Inside The NFL" Paramount+ program, as mentioned by Sean Keeley of The Comeback. "You gotta trip him." Specifically,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy