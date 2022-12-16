Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection
We are getting more answers about Ja Morant’s all-time head-scratcher of an ejection on Saturday night. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant was ejected in the second quarter of an eventual 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was having a seemingly innocent conversation with a fan who was sitting courtside when referee Ray Acosta suddenly tossed Morant from the game (video here).
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Were Best Friends Until Isiah Made A Comment About Larry Bird, According To NBA Insider
Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas are two of the greatest point guards we have ever seen and for quite a while, the two of them were very close friends. Magic once spoke about how Isiah was his best friend in the early years of their careers and how they would often get together to talk basketball.
Yardbarker
One school ran away with the best National Signing Day
Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Says Michael Jordan And The Bulls Players Heavily Disrespected Jerry Krause
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls had one of the best teams in the league. The franchise won six NBA Championships and truly dominated the NBA. While the credit for it goes to none other than players like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and many more, the person who built this team was none other than Jerry Krause.
Yardbarker
The Phoenix Suns Are Reportedly Being Sold For This Much
In November of 2021, ESPN's Baxter Holmes wrote an extensive article on the Phoenix Suns organization and owner Robert Sarver that prompted the NBA to open up an investigation. Earlier this year, the NBA announced that Sarver had been suspended for a year and fined $10 million. Following the punishment,...
Yardbarker
The Perfect Scenario For LeBron James: The King Leaves The Lakers And Plays For A Las Vegas Franchise With Bronny James
Expansion is a way of nature for the NBA. In the early days of the NBA, the number of teams in the league fluctuated in a way that would give any grown adult motion sickness. From 1946 through 1966, the NBA went from as low as 8 teams to as high as 17 teams. By 1970, the league had reached 14 teams which went up to 17 teams once again from 1970-1974. By 1989, there were 22 teams in the NBA, which steadily increased until we reached the point the NBA is at today.
Yardbarker
Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing
This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
Yardbarker
Eagles' Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is more than enough money to...
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger Posts Tribute To Fallen Legend Franco Harris
Everyone woke up to the sad news that Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris passed away Wednesday morning at 72 years old. We were just days away until the 50-year anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” was going to be celebrated at Acrisure Stadium. Furthermore, the game is against none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'
The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls For Taking 3 Bad Boys Players To Win A Championship
Isiah Thomas has taken offense with the fact that the Chicago Bulls used several Bad Boys players to win a championship. The legendary point guard has been engaged in beef with Michael Jordan for many years, and whenever he has the chance to diss His Airness, he doesn't miss it.
Yardbarker
Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves Including Signing WR Mike Thomas To PS
Baltimore also designated LB Josh Ross to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
Yardbarker
Steelers Can Officially Make Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion a Reality
The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely eyeing a number of positions with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but a Kenny Pickett-Pitt wide receiver reunion seems more promising by the day. With the recent success of former college teammates turned pro teammates, you have to wonder if the Steelers...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Detailed Steelers Shutting Down Kenny Pickett ‘Might Be Smart’ If Playoffs Are Out Of Reach In 2022
Every week during the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers‘ legendary Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger has co-hosted a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger alongside Spencer Te’o and several guests. The most recent episode was released on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh Pirates’ former second baseman, Neil Walker joined the show. The three discussed Walker’s career and roots to the city of Pittsburgh. But when the trio began to discuss the Steelers’ Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, the future Hall of Famer had an interesting perspective on his successor, rookie Quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh. With NIL money floating around, it's easier than...
Yardbarker
Thanasis Antetokounmpo leads NBA in this irreverent scoring category
Thanasis Antetokounmpo has logged minutes in 15 of the Bucks’ 30 games this season. He has scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds in those games. He has also gone scoreless in 12 of those 15 games he played. Thanasis Antetokounmpo leads league in most games played without scoring...
Yardbarker
Patriots legend blasts QB Mac Jones after Raiders debacle
New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman has once again taken some shots at quarterback Mac Jones. "The season’s on the line," Edelman said of Jones during the latest edition of the "Inside The NFL" Paramount+ program, as mentioned by Sean Keeley of The Comeback. "You gotta trip him." Specifically,...
