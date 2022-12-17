“We’ve let our guard down”: Flu season reemerging post-COVID

LIMA — Health officials are asking the public to take precautions ahead of the holidays to avoid prolonged illness and absences from school or work amid a resurgence of flu, COVID and other respiratory and stomach-virus infections in the Lima area.

While Lima hospitals are admitting fewer patients for COVID than this time last year—thanks to a combination of oral therapeutics and immunity generated by vaccines and prior infections—the region has been experiencing a rebound of flu, COVID and other respiratory illnesses for weeks.

“It seems that we’re getting a large dose of all these types of infections,” said Dr. Matthew Owens, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center.

For young children, that creates a risk of prolonged illness due to exposure to multiple viruses.

Already, Lima schools are reporting an increase in student absences since Thanksgiving, though there have been fewer absences this school year than in the past two years, said Kate Morman, the district’s nursing director, who said the district is disinfecting classrooms regularly to limit the spread of infections.

“It’s not just influenza and COVID,” Morman said. “It’s the stomach virus and that sort of thing as well. It’s just the whole gamut right now of what we’re seeing.”

“All the things that we’ve said in the past continue to hold true,” said Dr. Dennis Morris, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs for Lima Memorial Health System.

It isn’t too late to get a flu shot, Morris said, noting that hand washing, masking and social distancing work particularly well for preventing the spread of influenza.

“That’s why we’re seeing a rebound right now,” Morris said, “because we’ve let our guard down.”

But the return of influenza and other respiratory viruses has not overwhelmed hospital capacity, a constant threat during the early years of COVID.

While Morris estimated about 10% of inpatients at Lima Memorial recently have tested positive for COVID, many of those patients are being admitted for other reasons and are being discharged within a few days.

“I think a lot of that’s because of the treatments that we have available now,” Morris said. “We get on it quicker and a lot of these people can avoid unnecessary visits to the (emergency department).”