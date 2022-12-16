Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Several arrested in El Mirage drug bust following months-long investigation
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following a months-long investigation, the El Mirage Police Department’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET) arrested several individuals across four different homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning in a drug bust. In July the NET team started investigating a group selling narcotics near downtown El...
KOLD-TV
Police make arrest after 3 people shot during fight in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is in custody after three people were shot during a fight in a Mesa neighborhood Sunday evening. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, turned himself in following the shooting that police say stemmed from a neighborhood parking dispute. Around 5:30 p.m., Mesa police responded to...
KOLD-TV
Potential kidnapping launches chase from Tolleson area to south Phoenix, suspect on the loose
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A possible kidnapping that launched a police chase near Tolleson on Saturday night and ended in south Phoenix has left Phoenix police searching for a suspect. Phoenix police responded to a call about a potential kidnapping of a woman and her children that happened...
KOLD-TV
36 people injured, 11 seriously hurt after Phoenix flight to Honolulu hits severe turbulence
HONOLULU, HI (3TV/CBS 5) - At least 36 people were injured, and 20 were hospitalized Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing. The turbulence sent some passengers flying out of their seats, and at least one hit the ceiling....
KOLD-TV
General Brnovich Announces Nearly $2 Million in Grant Funding to Combat the Opioid Crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has awarded $1,762,914 in grant funding to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. The money will help support programs for nearly 14,000 individuals in Pima and Maricopa counties. COPE Community Services...
KOLD-TV
Scottsdale toy store hit hard by inflation, forced to close
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Inflation is affecting everyone, from consumers to small businesses. What’s making it more difficult is that the Valley is seeing some of the highest inflation, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation is so high that one Scottsdale toy and bookstore is choosing...
KOLD-TV
Hearing to address motion to dismiss, ballot inspection in Hamadeh election lawsuit
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monday afternoon, a judge will hear oral arguments regarding a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by GOP candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abe Hamadeh. There will also be discussion on a motion to inspect ballots during the hearing in Mohave County. The lawsuit, filed...
KOLD-TV
The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly to headline Super Bowl weekend event in Scottsdale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly are headlining Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by Captain Morgan, coming to Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort on Feb. 11. SI The Party is expected to be one of the biggest weekend events during Super Bowl weekend and will also...
